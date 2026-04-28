Shannon Elizabeth Earns $1.2 Million in First Week on OnlyFans, Surpassing Combined Earnings of Major Films

Shannon Elizabeth, famous for her role in American Pie, has made a significant impact on OnlyFans, earning $1.2 million in her first week. The actress discusses her new venture, her career, and her personal life, including her recent divorce and upcoming projects.

Shannon Elizabeth , best known for her iconic role as Nadia in the 1999 teen comedy American Pie , has made headlines with her recent venture into the adult content platform OnlyFans.

The 52-year-old actress reportedly earned a staggering $1.2 million in her first week on the platform, which takes a 20 percent commission. Elizabeth confirmed the reports to ET, stating, 'I can verify the reports are true that have been out there in the headlines!

' Her manager even told her that she had made more in just one week than the combined earnings of American Pie, Scary Movie, Love Actually, and another major film. Elizabeth's OnlyFans account has already amassed 4 million page views and attracted 300,000 subscribers from just 27 posts since joining on April 16. The South Africa-based Texan, who previously regretted posing for Playboy in the late 1990s, is still exploring the boundaries of her content.

She admitted, 'I don't know what I will or won't show in the future... I never expected this to happen. My fans have been absolutely incredible and supportive and I am so grateful for it!

' Her OnlyFans page offers behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive photos and videos, candid glimpses of her life, and direct interaction with fans. Elizabeth's career took off after her breakout role in American Pie, which grossed $235.5 million at the box office. She later reprised her role in the sequels American Pie 2 and American Reunion.

The actress, who commands $165 on Cameo, has also been open about the impact of her early nude role, admitting she 'might not have a career today' had she not taken it. This new chapter in her career comes shortly after she filed for divorce from her second husband, Simon Borchert, after about five years of marriage. A source close to Elizabeth told People that she is now embracing her newfound freedom and wants to 'be wild.

' Beyond her acting career, Elizabeth is a dedicated vegan environmentalist and runs the Shannon Elizabeth Animal Foundation, which funds the Khusela Endangered Wildlife Sanctuary. She is also planning a charity gala in Las Vegas this June. On the professional front, Elizabeth will next appear in the horror thriller First Witch, directed by Manuel H. Da Silva and L.A. Lopes, set to hit Canadian theaters on October 8.

The Ganesha Productions founder was previously married to actor and professional poker player Joseph D. Reitman, with their divorce finalized in 2007 after a three-year marriage





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