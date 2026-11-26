Comedian Shappi Khorsandi calls for Mariella Frostrup's removal from I'm A Celebrity after racism claims regarding AJ Odudu. ITV defends its duty of care protocols.

Comedian and writer Shappi Khorsandi has launched a fierce public campaign demanding the immediate removal of broadcaster Mariella Frostrup from the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. Khorsandi argues that Frostrup's on-air comments directed at fellow contestant AJ Odudu constituted racism and that the production team's decision to retain the footage for dramatic effect was a failure of ethical responsibility.

Accusations Of Microaggressions Against Contestant

The controversy originated during a Sunday episode of the jungle-based competition, where Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, engaged in a heated discussion regarding cooking arrangements with her campmate AJ Odudu, who is 38 years old. During the exchange, Frostrup characterized Odudu's behavior as aggressive, a description that Odudu later revealed was deeply triggering for her. This specific interaction has since become the focal point of intense scrutiny regarding race dynamics and language within the show.

Also read Charlene White Criticizes Mariella Frostrup's Use of 'Aggressive' Label on AJ Odudu

Shappi Khorsandi, 53, the first-ever contestant voted off I'm A Celebrity in 2017, took to social media to express her outrage at how the network handled the situation. She asserted that broadcasting such interactions validates the victim rather than protecting them, stating explicitly that it would have done the world a lot of good if producers had ejected Frostrup from the camp immediately. Khorsandi emphasized that whether or not Frostrup was consciously aware that her words constituted racist microaggressions is irrelevant to the impact they had on Odudu.

ITV Defends Duty Of Care And Monitoring Protocols

In response to the growing backlash, an ITV spokesperson issued a formal statement defending the production standards and the welfare measures in place for all participants. The network highlighted that production staff monitor the inhabitants of Camp 2 every hour of the day, every day, to ensure compliance with their code of conduct. They confirmed that if any contestant is perceived to have overstepped professional boundaries or displayed unacceptable behavior, the team intervenes directly.

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The spokesperson further clarified that speaking with individuals involved in conflicts is a standard procedure when lines are crossed, and that the primary obligation of the production remains the duty of care for all contestants. This intervention included a conversation with Frostrup, who subsequently issued an apology to Odudu on the Tuesday night broadcast. Odudu publicly accepted the apology but noted the lasting emotional impact of being labeled aggressive during the competition.

Precedents And Comparisons To Other Controversies

Khorsandi drew sharp comparisons between this incident and previous departures from the franchise to illustrate her point about inconsistent enforcement of standards. She referenced the case of YouTuber Jack Maynard, who was sent home earlier in the series after producers uncovered offensive historical tweets, including rap lyrics containing racial slurs from when he was 16 years old. According to Khorsandi, the swift removal of Maynard demonstrates that the network is capable of taking decisive action when offensive content is identified.

She questioned why the threshold for removal was different in Frostrup's case, suggesting that the network prioritized dramatic tension over the emotional safety of a black woman participant. By keeping the altercation in the final edit and allowing it to become a central narrative arc, Khorsandi argues the producers effectively made Frostrup endure the scrutiny of a victim of racism rather than holding the aggressor accountable for the initial act.

Broader Industry Context And Future Implications

This dispute adds a complex layer to the ongoing conversation about representation and behavioral standards in unscripted television. While other reality stars like pop singer Olly Murs have expressed interest in participating in similar competitive formats due to their strategic appeal, the backlash surrounding Frostrup highlights the increasing sensitivity among audiences and celebrities regarding racial dynamics. The incident serves as a case study in how production decisions regarding editing and intervention can influence public perception of fairness and inclusivity in prime-time entertainment.

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As the series continues, the lingering effects of this argument remain a significant topic of discussion among viewers and media commentators. The juxtaposition of Frostrup's apology with Khorsandi's continued demand for her removal underscores the deep divisions in how such incidents are interpreted. Whether this controversy will lead to stricter pre-screening or editing policies for future seasons remains a point of active debate within the industry.