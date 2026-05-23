Shared Thrills on Rollercoasters: Alton Towers Resort’s Insight into the Psychological Impact of Shared Thrills

Alton Towers Resort’s ‘Thrill Architects’, Claire Mavin and Miranda Stewart, have discovered a unique insight into the psychological impact of shared thrills on rollercoasters. They explain how screams, gasps, and hand-grabbing reactions of the people around us can make fear feel more intense. The effect is driven by a psychological process called ‘emotional contagion’, where we subconsciously draw from other people’s reactions when we are scared.

Alton Towers Resort ’s ‘Thrill Architects’, Claire Mavin and Miranda Stewart, have discovered a unique insight into the psychological impact of shared thrills on rollercoasters. They explain how screams, gasps, and hand-grabbing reactions of the people around us can make fear feel more intense.

The effect is driven by a psychological process called ‘emotional contagion’, where we subconsciously draw from other people’s reactions when we are scared. When riders are on a ride with friends and family, their brain tends to fire mirror neurons when one person screams, making them feel the fear and excitement even more intensely. Alton Towers Resort’s creative team strategically designs key moments on rides to create a sense of ‘shared thrill’, triggering the instinctive hand-grabbing reactions.

The summer period is a perfect time to visit the resort as it is launching its first ever Twilight at the Towers, providing extended May half-term opening hours until 8pm from 22-31 May. This thrilling event offers the chance to experience iconic rides like Nemesis Reborn, The Smiler, Oblivion, and Wicker Man, delivering a full day of non-stop adrenaline.

Families also have the option to enjoy an extended holiday with a range of short break packages, starting from £70 per person





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rollercoaster Shared Thrills Emotional Contagion Mirror Neurons Alton Towers Resort Twilight At The Towers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Children's half term activity that's cheaper than Alton TowersAn arts and crafting day is much cheaper for parents than days out

Read more »

Olympic Champion Keely Hodgkinson and Love Island Star Casey O'Gorman Shared Secret RomanceBritish track sensation Keely Hodgkinson and reality television personality Casey O'Gorman reportedly dated briefly before realizing their lifestyles were incompatible.

Read more »

'I went to UK's best family theme park — more fun than Alton Towers'Conor was left extremely impressed with what it offers families of all ages.

Read more »

Manchester's Deansgate Towers: luxury apartments built on government housing fund for private landlordsThe Deansgate Square, a glass-walled development of posh apartments and penthouses in the streets of central Manchester, was made using a government-backed housing fund often financed with public funds. The tallest structure in the city outside London has been attracting property developers looking for loans for their projects, with Renaker receiving 60% of funds. However, no affordable housing has been developed at the site, and homeless camps have been reported.

Read more »