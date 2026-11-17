Shari Franke urges Utah authorities to deny parole for Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt ahead of the December 7 hearing, citing severe abuse.

Shari Franke has formally petitioned the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to reject the release of her mother, Ruby Franke, ahead of the scheduled parole review on December 7. The eldest daughter of the convicted child abuse r submitted a detailed letter directly to the board, explicitly stating that she will never accept any apology from Ruby Franke for the traumatic abuse inflicted on her family.

Shari Franke characterized her mother as a monster whose criminal behavior remained unchanged during her three years of incarceration. She emphasized that a short period in prison cannot repair the deep psychological damage inflicted during the years of captivity and torture the siblings endured.

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Shari Franke Demands Denial of Parole

Shari Franke stated in her letter that she does not believe Ruby Franke has rehabilitated or changed in any meaningful way since her arrest. The daughter argued that her mother has been monstrous throughout her entire adult life, and there is no evidence to suggest a personality shift has occurred while behind bars.

Shari Franke described suffering from recurring weekly nightmares in which she is trapped inside her mother's home, desperately attempting to save her younger siblings from their abusive situation. These persistent trauma responses highlight the lasting impact of the abuse on her mental health.

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Shari Franke Fears Ruby Franke Release

The daughter expressed a profound fear that the family's current happiness would be immediately destroyed if Ruby Franke were released back into society. She believes her mother would attempt to insert herself into their lives either directly or indirectly, despite the existence of a strict no-contact order currently in place.

Shari Franke also called for the denial of parole for Jodi Hildebrandt, who was convicted as an accomplice in the case. She described Jodi Hildebrandt as one of the most dangerous individuals she has ever known, arguing that both women pose a continued threat to public safety.

Ruby Franke Sentencing and Legal History

Ruby Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse after authorities intervened following a disturbing incident in August 2023. The case came to light when a malnourished twelve-year-old child crawled out of a window at Jodi Hildebrandt's home, seeking help from a neighbor. The child had tape bound to his ankles and was in critical condition.

Ruby Franke was sentenced to a prison term ranging from one to fifteen years for each of the four counts, potentially resulting in a total of sixty years. However, Utah state law mandates a maximum service time of thirty years, which will be determined by the Board of Pardons and Parole.

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8 Passengers Channel Controversy

Before the abuse scandal broke, Ruby Franke ran the popular YouTube channel 8 Passengers, which documented her family's life and Mormon faith. The channel amassed over two million subscribers, showcasing parenting techniques that later drew intense criticism and legal scrutiny from the public.

Controversy surrounding the family began surfacing years earlier, including incidents where children were made to sleep on beanbags or had their possessions thrown away. The channel was eventually removed from the internet in January 2023 as calls for investigation intensified.

Previous Warnings Ignored by Authorities

Red flags were raised repeatedly before the 2023 rescue, including a 2020 petition by viewers urging Child Protective Services to investigate. In 2022, police were called to the residence after a neighbor reported the children were left unsupervised for four consecutive days.

During that 2022 police visit, officers found that the children refused to answer the door when they knocked. Shari Franke, then a teenager, also made direct contact with law enforcement at that time, warning them of the situation. The Daily Mail reached out to Ruby Franke's legal team for comment regarding the current parole proceedings.