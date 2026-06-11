Sharing Circles Reveal Heart Health Factors in Indigenous Communities

A novel study among Indigenous communities in Canada utilizing sharing circles as the primary method of qualitative data collection shows that heart health is shaped by emotional, spiritual, social, and systemic factors, with trauma strongly influencing how care is accessed and trusted.

ElsevierJun 11 2026 A novel study among Indigenous communities in Canada utilizing sharing circles as the primary method of qualitative data collection shows that heart health is shaped by emotional, spiritual, social, and systemic factors, with trauma strongly influencing how care is accessed and trusted.

Results of the study appear in CJC Open, published by Elsevier, as the journal's first arts-based report. This novel format provides an authentic visual narrative that reflects the depth of community experiences and perspectives. The research highlights the need for interventions that extend beyond clinical management to include culturally grounded nutrition programming, relationship-centered care pathways, and models that combine Indigenous and Western knowledge systems.

First Nations people in Canada are approximately 2.5 times more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases than non-Indigenous people. In the James and Hudson Bay region, the remoteness of each community creates significant challenges for people living with heart conditions. Limited healthcare services are offered locally, and many patients have to travel three to nine hours south to receive care. Despite these barriers, communities continue to draw strength from their cultural ties, relationships, and collective resilience toward a promising future.

A collaborative partnership was formed between the University Health Network (UHN) and the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) to gain important insights about community heart health and opportunities to improve access to culturally safe care. This study was grounded in community-based participatory research (CBPR), which emphasizes equity, reciprocity, and shared decision-making across all stages of research.

To integrate the relational principles of CBPR into practice, sharing circles-a communication practice rooted in the Indigenous tradition of storytelling-were used as the primary method of qualitative data collection. Four themes emerged from the sharing circles conducted in Moosonee, Ontario: 'Academic research often comes with pre-determined, deficit-based assumptions regarding Indigenous communities and their health outcomes, without considering the implications of colonial influence that have created the very conditions affecting Indigenous well-being.

' This study is a celebration of community stories, inspired by the traditional teachings that challenge Western definitions of heart health. Instead of focusing on physical symptoms only, we wanted to emphasize holistic well-being. One of the most surprising and meaningful findings was the central role of humor as a culturally grounded and intentional mode of communication.

Community partners emphasized that humor is deeply embedded in everyday life and serves as an important way of engaging with topics that are emotionally heavy, historically painful, or otherwise difficult to discuss. Rather than diminishing the seriousness of experiences with heart disease, humor functioned as a source of strength, resilience, and connection.

The insights gained from the study were transformed into an arts-based graphic report that draws on principles of 'two-eyed seeing'-a metaphor for negotiating between two cultures-to help bridge Indigenous and Western knowledge and foster engagement across communities and care providers. It is the first time research has been published in this form in CJC Open.

Following the path less traveled, this arts-based graphic report upholds the authenticity of Indigenous storytelling, embraces holistic worldviews on health and healing, and strengthens Indigenous community voices. Storytelling remains an invaluable form of knowledge for Indigenous people, used to share traditions, including cultural beliefs, histories, values, relationships, and practices. This approach can arguably improve the possibility of both healing and well-being for the complex grief and history with which too many Indigenous people continue to live in today's world. Comics are one way we can make research equitable for everyone





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Indigenous Communities Sharing Circles Qualitative Data Collection Arts-Based Report Heart Health Trauma Culturally Grounded Nutrition Programming Relationship-Centered Care Pathways Two-Eyed Seeing Comics Equitable Research

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