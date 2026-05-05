Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner Warns Gmail Users About AI Email Scanning

Lori Greiner, a star from Shark Tank, has cautioned Gmail users about a default setting that allows Google's AI to scan all emails, including sensitive information. She provides instructions on how to disable the feature to protect personal data.

Shark Tank star Lori Greiner has issued a critical warning to Gmail users regarding a default setting that permits Google to scan all incoming and outgoing emails.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Greiner strongly urged users to disable Google’s AI scanning feature within their Gmail settings, asserting that the technology is actively analyzing ‘every single’ email, including sensitive information such as financial documents, tax records, and private personal conversations. She emphasized that Google is deliberately keeping this practice obscured from its users. Greiner provided a straightforward, step-by-step guide to deactivate the AI scanning, claiming the process takes approximately 30 seconds to complete.

The instructions involve accessing Gmail settings via the gear icon in the top right corner, navigating to ‘See all settings,’ and then scrolling down to the ‘Smart features and personalization’ section. Users are instructed to uncheck the box labeled ‘Turn on smart features in Gmail, Chat and Meet’ and also disable ‘Smart features in Google Workplace’ and ‘Smart features in other Google Products.

’ After completing these steps and saving the changes, Greiner assures users that their emails will be shielded from AI scanning and Google will no longer have access to their personal information. Greiner, whose net worth is estimated between $150 million and $250 million, has become a well-known figure through her successful investments on Shark Tank and her prior career as the ‘Queen of QVC.

’ Google’s AI, Gemini, is designed to scan Gmail messages by default to power features like email summarization, smart reply suggestions, and enhanced search capabilities. While Google maintains that this data is not utilized to train Gemini without explicit user consent, the system does analyze email content to improve the overall user experience.

In response to inquiries, a Google spokesperson directed attention to a company blog post addressing the issue, stating that users should not be concerned about their personal data being used for AI training purposes. Google explicitly stated that its AI models, including Gemini, are not trained on the content of users’ private emails, reinforcing the idea that personal messages are kept separate from the broader development of its AI technologies.

The company clarified that when users opt to utilize Gemini within Gmail, the tool only accesses emails for specific, one-time tasks, such as generating summaries of lengthy messages. This access is described as temporary and strictly limited to the completion of the requested action.

Furthermore, Google asserts that Gemini does not store or retain any user data after a task has been finished, emphasizing that the system is designed to process information within the inbox and then immediately cease access once the request is fulfilled. Google consistently emphasizes that users retain control over their information, even when AI-powered features are enabled, and that inbox content remains private.

Blake Barnes, Vice President of Product for Gmail, affirmed the company’s commitment to secure operation within user accounts, ensuring that personal data is neither kept nor reused beyond the immediate task at hand. The controversy highlights the growing concerns surrounding data privacy and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into everyday digital services. While Google aims to provide helpful features through AI, the default activation of scanning raises questions about transparency and user control.

Greiner’s warning serves as a reminder for Gmail users to proactively review their privacy settings and understand how their data is being utilized. The situation underscores the importance of informed consent and the need for tech companies to clearly communicate their data practices to users. The debate is likely to continue as AI technology evolves and becomes more pervasive in online communication platforms, prompting ongoing discussions about the balance between innovation and individual privacy rights.

The ease with which users can disable these features, as demonstrated by Greiner, suggests a degree of user agency, but also raises questions about why the feature is enabled by default in the first place





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Gmail Google AI Lori Greiner Shark Tank Privacy Email Scanning Data Security Gemini Smart Features

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