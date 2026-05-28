Sharon Osbourne Announces Ozzy's Digital Avatar Will Be Launched This Summer

Sharon Osbourne has announced that her late husband Ozzy Osbourne will be returning from beyond the grave as a digital avatar. The Black Sabbath legend will be recreated as a hologram based on his likeness and personality, which fans will be able to talk to and interact with. The digital avatar is expected to be launched in the UK and the US this summer, with the first stop being Ozzy's home city of Birmingham.

Sharon Osbourne looked in good spirits on Wednesday, flashing a warm smile as she left an appointment at the dentist's office in Los Angeles. The TV personality, 73, cut an effortlessly stylish figure in black and white striped tracksuit underneath an edgy leather jacket.

Giving a cheery wave, Sharon accessorised with matching black trainers and a number of layered gold necklaces. Her good mood comes off the heels of her announcement that her late husband Ozzy Osbourne is returning from beyond the grave as an AI avatar. The Black Sabbath legend, who was living with Parkinson's, died of heart failure on July 22 last year aged 76, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.

Nearly a year on from his death, the self-styled Prince of Darkness will now be recreated as a hologram based on his likeness and personality, which fans will be able to talk to and interact with. Announcing the news at a US expo last week, Sharon said the family has inked an agreement with AI avatar company Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, which specialises in lifelike 3D holograms.

'The things that you can do with that are just endless,' she said at Licensing Expo 2026. 'You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice - and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said. 'We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back.

Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis. I just want that for Ozzy.

' Fans will be able to speak with the AI recreation as soon as this summer in the UK and the US, with Sharon declaring the first stop had to be Ozzy's home city of Birmingham. Speaking on BBC Radio WM, the X Factor star said: 'It's going to go around the world, we're going to take it around the world, but it has to be in Birmingham first.

' While she gushed over how realistic the avatar was and its potential to do 'absolutely everything' including concerts, films or adverts. 'I've seen the tests that they've done of Ozzy and you can see every pore on his face, his beard's coming through, it's that detailed,' she said. 'You can go and talk to Ozzy and ask him anything you want and he will talk to you, you can have your photo taken with Ozzy.

Ask him anything you want, and he can talk to you.

' She added: 'He can tell the audience he loves them. He can just be Ozzy. After you get over the tears, it's brilliant.

' However, fans were divided over the idea, with some branding the decision to reanimate the rocker through AI as objectionable. Responding to the backlash, Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne insisted in a YouTube livestream that the avatar was going to be 'tasteful' and that he and his father had even discussed the idea before he died. He said: 'Here's the thing, it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f*****g lame.

It's really complex what we're doing. This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT.

'This is some high-level technology that we're going to be working with and it's going to feel very real and it's kind of wild how it will be utilised. 'It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate. He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers.

' 'It's something that I think my dad would be into,' Jack, 40, continued. 'We actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this... I know he would be into this.

' Hyperreal says that it has recreated the Black Sabbath icon's personality using patented 'Digital DNA' technology. CEO Remington Scott told the Daily Mail that this 'captures all four dimensions of a person's identity: likeness, voice, motion, and performance character.

' He added that this data comes from 'authenticated source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people closest to Ozzy'. What this means in practice is that the digital avatar will be able to interact with fans in real time in a way that approximates Ozzy's real mannerisms. And while Remington said parents shouldn't worry about bringing young fans to events, he insisted that 'Ozzy will still be Ozzy'.

'We're well aware of Ozzy's famously colourful vocabulary, and we wouldn't have it any other way,' he explained. The family's decision to bring Ozzy back to life through AI has sparked a lot of debate, with some people seeing it as a way to keep his memory alive, while others are concerned about the ethics of reanimating a dead person.

Sharon Osbourne's announcement has been met with a mix of emotions, with some fans expressing their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to interact with Ozzy's digital avatar, while others are more skeptical about the project. Despite the controversy, the family remains committed to bringing Ozzy's digital avatar to life, and they are working hard to make it a reality.

The project is still in its early stages, but it has already generated a lot of buzz and attention, with many people eagerly waiting to see how it will turn out. The family's decision to use AI technology to recreate Ozzy's personality and likeness is a bold move, but it also raises a lot of questions about the ethics and implications of such a project.

As the project continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how it is received by the public and how it will impact the way we think about death and memory. The digital avatar is expected to be launched in the UK and the US this summer, with the first stop being Ozzy's home city of Birmingham.

The project is still in its early stages, but it has already generated a lot of buzz and attention, with many people eagerly waiting to see how it will turn out. The family's decision to use AI technology to recreate Ozzy's personality and likeness is a bold move, but it also raises a lot of questions about the ethics and implications of such a project.

As the project continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how it is received by the public and how it will impact the way we think about death and memory





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ozzy Osbourne Sharon Osbourne AI Avatar Digital Hologram Black Sabbath Licensing Expo 2026 Proto Hologram Hyperreal Digital DNA Remington Scott BBC Radio WM X Factor Chatgpt Elvis Presley Villa Park Stadium Birmingham Parkinson's Disease Heart Failure July 22 Licensing Expo 2026 Proto Hologram Hyperreal Digital DNA Remington Scott BBC Radio WM X Factor Chatgpt Elvis Presley Villa Park Stadium Birmingham Parkinson's Disease Heart Failure July 22

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