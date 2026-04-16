Sharon Osbourne Confirms Attendance at Tommy Robinson-Organized Anti-Immigration March

Sharon Osbourne has announced she will attend an anti-immigration march organized by Tommy Robinson, a far-right commentator. The 'Unite The Kingdom' event on May 16th follows a large September rally and aims to protest against immigration and government policies. Osbourne's decision comes amidst increased political commentary from her, including a past consideration to run for local office in Birmingham.

Television personality Sharon Osbourne has publicly declared her intention to participate in an upcoming anti-immigration march organized by controversial far-right commentator Tommy Robinson . This event, branded ' Unite The Kingdom ,' is scheduled for May 16th and follows a substantial rally held in September at Trafalgar Square, which reportedly attracted over 100,000 individuals.

Robinson has been actively promoting the march across various social media platforms. Earlier this week, an Instagram video shared via the GauciReports account featured Robinson urging his followers to recognize May 16th as the day when 'Britain rises and reunites.' In his message, Robinson stated his objective was to mark the date as when 'the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government.' He further expressed a desire to 'bring London to a standstill,' asserting, 'they have tried to silence us for decades, but we will be silenced no more.'

Osbourne's direct affirmation came as a comment on this social media post, reading simply: 'See you at the march.' The Gauicireports account promptly responded with 'yes Sharon' and subsequently announced in a new post: 'CONFIRMED: SHARON OSBOURNE 'See you at the march' The Queen of Rock replied to my Instagram post yesterday. After years of watching Britain change, especially her home town of Birmingham, she's standing up!' A representative for Osbourne has been approached by the Daily Mail for comment on her confirmed attendance.

The September 'Unite The Kingdom' demonstration saw protesters gather at Stamford Street, close to Waterloo Bridge, before proceeding towards the southern end of Whitehall. Concurrently, a counter-protest, organized by the group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), convened at the opposite end of Whitehall, drawing an estimated 5,000 attendees. Notably, the September rally included a pre-recorded video message from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who voiced criticism regarding a 'rapidly increasing erosion of Britain' and urged protesters to 'fight back or die.'

While the initial phase of the rally proceeded largely without incident, with demonstrators expressing grievances concerning free speech and the ongoing 'small boats crisis,' tensions escalated significantly when protesters and counter-protesters converged along Whitehall, leading to violence. Metropolitan Police chiefs condemned the 'wholly unacceptable' level of aggression displayed by anti-migrant protesters, resulting in at least 25 arrests and the injury of 26 police officers, four of whom sustained serious harm.

Osbourne's political engagement has become more prominent in recent months. In February, the Conservative Party reportedly invited Osbourne to stand as a candidate in Birmingham's local elections, facing a contender who had previously been convicted of terrorism-related offenses. This invitation followed Osbourne's strong reaction to a social media video that appeared to feature Shahid Butt, a man who had been found guilty of plotting to bomb the British consulate, an Anglican church, and a hotel in Yemen in 1999, though he denied the charges and received a five-year sentence on terrorism charges. Osbourne expressed her intent to run for a local council seat in Birmingham's Sparkhill ward, stating her desire to prevent Mr. Butt from obtaining the position. She asserted that her decision was 'nothing to do with racism' and was motivated by her concern over the changing landscape of Britain, particularly her late husband's hometown.

Mr. Butt, in prior interviews, had reportedly praised jihad as a 'compassionate act' and advised Muslims against befriending Jews and Christians, despite claiming to have renounced extremism.

Despite not currently residing in the Midlands, Osbourne maintains strong familial ties to the region through her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who was born in nearby Aston. Since Ozzy's passing in July 2025, Sharon has divided her time between their residence in Buckinghamshire and an apartment in Los Angeles. Insiders have indicated that she consistently regards England as her home. Her son Jack resides in Los Angeles with his family, while her daughter Kelly has remained in the UK following Ozzy's death and her separation from fiancé Sid Wilson.

Sharon is reportedly in the process of selling the Los Angeles estate she shared with her late husband, listing it for $17 million. The couple originally purchased the 1920s property in 2015 for $11.85 million and had previously attempted to sell it, first for $18 million in 2022 and then reducing the price to $17.5 million. At that earlier stage, the couple had contemplated a permanent relocation to the UK, but subsequently withdrew their US property from the market, according to Carolwood Estates





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