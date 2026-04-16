Sharon Osbourne Declares Support for Tommy Robinson's Anti-Immigration March

Celebrity Sharon Osbourne has announced her intention to attend a major anti-immigration demonstration organized by far-right commentator Tommy Robinson. The 'Unite The Kingdom' march, scheduled for May 16, follows a large rally in September that drew over 100,000 participants. Robinson's social media posts have galvanized support, with Osbourne publicly confirming her attendance. This comes amid Osbourne's increased outspokenness on political issues, including a previous offer to stand as a Conservative candidate in local elections.

Television personality Sharon Osbourne has declared her intention to participate in an upcoming anti-immigration demonstration, an event organized by far-right commentator Tommy Robinson . This march, scheduled for May 16 and branded 'Unite The Kingdom,' follows a significant rally held in September at Trafalgar Square, which attracted an estimated attendance exceeding 100,000 individuals.

Tommy Robinson has actively sought support for the forthcoming event through his social media channels, recently sharing a video on the Gauci Reports Instagram account. In this video, he rallied his followers, designating May 16 as a day when 'Britain rises and 'reunites'.' He articulated the march's purpose as a declaration that 'the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government.' Robinson expressed a desire to 'bring London to a standstill,' asserting that despite efforts to silence dissent for decades, 'we will be silenced no more.' Osbourne responded directly to this post with the comment, 'See you at the march.' The Gauci Reports account subsequently replied to Osbourne, confirming her participation and later posting a message stating, 'CONFIRMED: SHARON OSBOURNE 'See you at the march'.' The account further elaborated, 'The Queen of Rock replied to my Instagram post yesterday. 'After years of watching Britain change, especially her home town of Birmingham, she's standing up!'.' A representative for Osbourne has been approached by the Daily Mail for a statement regarding these declarations. The September 'Unite The Kingdom' march commenced with protesters gathering at Stamford Street, near Waterloo Bridge, before proceeding towards the southern end of Whitehall. A counter-demonstration, organized by the group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), formed at the opposite end of Whitehall, drawing approximately 5,000 participants. During the September event, a video message from Tesla CEO Elon Musk was played, in which he criticized the government for what he described as a 'rapidly increasing erosion of Britain' and urged protesters to 'fight back or die.' While the initial phase of the rally was largely peaceful, with demonstrators expressing discontent over issues of free speech and the ongoing small boats crisis, the situation escalated into violence as protesters and counter-protesters converged along Whitehall. Metropolitan Police officials strongly condemned the anti-migrant protesters for exhibiting an 'wholly unacceptable' level of aggression, leading to at least 25 arrests and the injury of 26 police officers, four of whom sustained serious harm. Osbourne's public commentary on political matters has become more pronounced in recent months. In February, the Conservative Party reportedly invited her to consider standing as their candidate in Birmingham's local elections, challenging a candidate who had previously been convicted of terrorism-related offenses. Osbourne had previously expressed her willingness to relocate to Birmingham and contest a seat in the Sparkhill ward, with the stated aim of preventing Shahid Butt from securing a local council position. In 1999, Mr. Butt and five other British nationals were found guilty of conspiring to bomb the British consulate, an Anglican church, and a hotel in Yemen, though they denied these charges. He was subsequently sentenced to five years imprisonment on terrorism charges. Reports from The Mail on Sunday have indicated that Mr. Butt previously lauded jihad as a 'compassionate act,' despite his claims of having renounced extremism. Furthermore, he was reported to have advised Muslims in an interview not to 'take Jews and Christians as friends.' Following her viewing of a social media video that featured Mr. Butt, Osbourne posted on Instagram, 'This has nothing to do with racism. I think I'm gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council,' adding emphatically, 'I'm serious.' This original post was later removed from the platform. Although Osbourne does not currently reside in the Midlands, she maintains significant connections to the region through her late husband, who was born in nearby Aston. Since her husband's passing in July 2025, Sharon has divided her time between the couple's residence in Buckinghamshire and an apartment in Los Angeles. Insiders have recently indicated that she consistently regards England as her home. Her son, Jack, resides in Los Angeles with his family, while her daughter, Kelly, has remained in the UK since Ozzy's death and her separation from fiancé Sid Wilson. Sharon is currently in the process of selling the Los Angeles estate she shared with her late husband, listing it for $17 million. Sharon and Ozzy originally purchased the 1920s property in 2015 for $11.85 million. They had previously listed it for $18 million in 2022, subsequently reducing the price to $17.5 million. At that time, the couple were contemplating a permanent move to the UK but later withdrew their American property from the market, according to Carolwood Estates. Osbourne has now made the decision to sell the expansive residence in the affluent Hancock Park neighborhood, which is situated five miles from central Los Angeles





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Sharon Osbourne Confirms Attendance at Tommy Robinson-Organized Anti-Immigration MarchSharon Osbourne has announced she will attend an anti-immigration march organized by Tommy Robinson, a far-right commentator. The 'Unite The Kingdom' event on May 16th follows a large September rally and aims to protest against immigration and government policies. Osbourne's decision comes amidst increased political commentary from her, including a past consideration to run for local office in Birmingham.

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