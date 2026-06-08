Sharon Osbourne defends AI avatar of late husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has hit back at claims she is 'grabbing cash' by creating an AI avatar of her late rock legend husband Ozzy. She defended the decision to digitise his image in the wake of criticism, insisting the AI will be 'for their grandkids'.

Sharon Osbourne has hit back at claims she is 'grabbing cash' by creating an AI avatar of her late rock legend husband Ozzy . Following the Black Sabbath frontman's aged 76 in July last year, his widow revealed the family inked an agreement with AI avatar company Hyperreal And Proto Hologram , which specialises in lifelike 3D holograms.

She revealed last month that fans would be able to speak with the AI recreation as soon as this summer in the UK and the US, saying at Licensing Expo 2026: 'The things that you can do with that are just endless.

' Sharon, 73, and her son Jack, 40, have now defended the decision to digitise Ozzy's image in the wake of criticism, as they spoke on their The Osbournes podcast on Friday, where she insisted the AI will be 'for their grandkids'. Sharon said: 'I was reading some, and it's like, 'Oh, f**k off. Give me a break. The thing is, it's like saying when there were propellers and then there were jet planes.

'Oh, well, cash grab! Why go on a jet when there's a propeller? What are you doing?





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