Sharon Osbourne Honors Late Husband Ozzy with Emotional Tribute at Parkinson's Charity Event

Sharon Osbourne paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, at a Parkinson's charity event in London, where she kissed a photograph of the legendary rocker. The event also marked the launch of a limited-edition fragrance in Ozzy's honor, with proceeds supporting Cure Parkinson's. Sharon, who plans to split her time between the UK and the US, also shared her vision for a biopic about Ozzy's life and career.

Sharon Osbourne paid a touching tribute to her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne , at a Parkinson's charity event in London on Wednesday. The 73-year-old music manager and television personality was seen posing beside a photograph of the legendary Black Sabbath frontman before affectionately kissing the image.

Ozzy, who had been living with Parkinson's disease, passed away from heart failure on July 22 last year, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham. The event marked the official launch of Czech & Speake's 'No.88 The Prince Of Darkness' limited edition fragrance, a tribute to Ozzy in support of Cure Parkinson's.

Held at Carl Friedrik in Regent Street, London, the fragrance has already sold out online, with each £274 bottle contributing £50 to the charity. Sharon, dressed in an elegant all-white ensemble, appeared in high spirits as she mingled with attendees, including film producer Andy Copping and Christopher Dunn. Last month, Sharon revealed plans to produce a biopic about Ozzy's life and career, sharing her vision with the Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, it was reported that she had decided to split her time between the UK and the US following Ozzy's death. While Ozzy is buried in Buckinghamshire, their three children—Aimee, Jack, and Kelly—and five grandchildren have returned to their homes in Los Angeles.

Sharon, who spent Christmas in LA with her family, now plans to divide her time evenly between her UK residence and a new apartment in Los Angeles, spending at least half the year on the West Coast, according to The Sun. Sources suggest this move could eventually become permanent, with expectations that she may spend most of her time in the US within a couple of years.

As a devoted grandmother to Jack's daughters—Pearl, Andy Rose, Minnie Theodora, and Maple Artemis—and Kelly's son, Sidney, Sharon misses being part of their daily lives. Originally, Sharon and Ozzy had planned to return to the UK in 2024 for a ten-part reality series called *Home To Roost*, documenting their life back in England.

However, Ozzy's declining health prevented this, and they finally returned last summer, just in time for his final Black Sabbath reunion concert at Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium in Birmingham. The concert was a historic moment, with Ozzy joined on stage by original band members Tony Iommi, Terence 'Geezer' Butler, and Bill Ward.

Earlier this year, Sharon and her daughter Kelly delivered a heartfelt speech in honor of Ozzy at the BRIT Awards, where he was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Introduced by Dolly Parton in a pre-recorded message, the mother-daughter duo shared touching memories of Ozzy. Sharon described him as 'the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet,' while Kelly stood supportively by her side.

Accepting the award, Sharon expressed her pride and sorrow, saying, 'I'm honored to accept this award from my gorgeous husband, this Lifetime Achievement Award. God knows, I wish he was here to accept it himself.

' She recounted Ozzy's journey from a working-class neighborhood in Birmingham to becoming one of the most recognizable and respected musicians of his generation. Despite facing extraordinary highs and devastating lows, Ozzy never stopped striving for personal and professional growth. Sharon emphasized that while they spent much of their lives touring the world, Ozzy's heart always remained in England.

She concluded by accepting the award not only for Ozzy but also for his incredible family, fellow musicians, and the fans who lined the streets of Birmingham during his memorial





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