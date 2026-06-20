Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized, Misses Ozzy Statue Unveiling at Hellfest

Sharon Osbourne revealed an unexpected hospitalization prevented her from attending the unveiling of a 20-foot statue of her late husband Ozzy at Hellfest. Details on her condition remain private. Ozzy, who died in 2025 from a heart attack, is honored with the monumental sculpture by artist Philippe Pasqua. Sharon's health history includes cancer, a collapse on set, and recent weight loss drug use.

Sharon Osbourne disclosed that she was unexpectedly hospitalized this week, which caused her to miss the unveiling of a 20-foot-tall statue honoring her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne , at the French metal festival Hellfest .

The 73-year-old widow shared a video of the statue on Instagram, expressing regret over her absence and thanking festival organizers and sculptor Philippe Pasqua. She did not specify details about her hospital visit. Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rocker, died at age 76 on July 22, 2025, from an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and cardiac arrest. He had been living with Parkinson's disease.

Sharon's health has been a subject of public concern in recent years, including criticism about her weight after she used the drug Ozempic and lost 42 pounds. She has a history of medical issues, including a collapse in 2022 during filming, a COVID-19 infection in 2020, and a colon cancer diagnosis in 2002 that later led to a double mastectomy in 2012. Her son Jack was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis that same year.

The statue unveiling at Hellfest marked a tribute to Ozzy's enduring legacy in heavy metal music





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sharon Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne Hellfest Statue Hospitalization Ozempic Parkinson's Heart Attack Cancer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Ascot 2024: A Showcase of Dazzling Fashion and Royal EleganceRoyal Ascot's 2024 edition features the Princess of Wales in bold canary yellow, Kelly Osbourne's tribute to Ozzy, and a mix of glamorous and controversial fashion choices, all set against the backdrop of elite horse racing and royal traditions.

Read more »

Kelly Osbourne looks happy and healthy at London charity nightKelly Osbourne looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed a night out with her close pal DJ Fat Tony at a London charity night on Thursday. Kelly, 41, caught up with the DJ, 60, and Freddy Brazier at the Strength Isn't Silence LAX.Bid art auction marking Men's Health Awareness Week and in aid of MIND charity. Kelly was in great spirits, beaming as she posed for snaps with DJ Tony, Professor Green and Freddy Brazier before winning two lots at the LAX.Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND.

Read more »

Kelly Osbourne is glowing in plunging mini dressKelly Osbourne wore a striped mini dress featuring a frilled hem and lace-trimmed sleeves to the Strength Isn't Silence LAX Bid art auction

Read more »

Sharon Osbourne shares health update after unexpected hospital visitThe 73-year-old revealed she was unable to attend the unveiling of a towering new statue honouring her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne

Read more »