Sharon Osbourne Lists Los Angeles Estate for $17 Million After Ozzy's Death

Sharon Osbourne is selling the Los Angeles estate she shared with her late husband Ozzy for $17 million, planning to downsize and split her time between the US and the UK after Ozzy's passing. The property features a rich history and celebrity connections.

Sharon Osbourne is selling her Los Angeles estate, the home she shared with her late husband Ozzy, and has listed it for $17 million. The decision to sell comes after Ozzy's death and reflects Sharon's plans to downsize and split her time between their Buckinghamshire residence in the UK and a new apartment in Los Angeles . The property, located in the exclusive Hancock Park enclave, was purchased by Sharon and Ozzy in 2015 for $11.85 million.

They had previously attempted to sell it in 2022 for $18 million, later reducing the price to $17.5 million, before ultimately taking it off the market while considering a full-time move to the UK. The house spans approximately 10,200 square feet and includes a guesthouse. Notably, the home features an incredible cinema with a collection of celebrity signatures, including one from Elvis Presley on the fireplace, a remnant from when radio host Frank Bresee owned the property. Other key features include a curved staircase, a large chandelier and ornate ceiling. The couple spent time renovating the property to honor its early 20th-century style, with Sharon modifying the kitchen's design to reflect the home's heritage and adjusting the guesthouse and the outdoor swimming pool. \Removal trucks were recently seen at the property, signalling the downsizing plan. A source mentioned that Sharon no longer requires such a large home in LA and intends to purchase a smaller apartment nearby to be closer to her grandchildren during her visits. She is currently dividing her time between California and the UK, with frequent travel between the two. However, the move may be more permanent, as the source indicates she will probably spend the majority of her time in the US within a few years. Meanwhile, Sharon still has her primary residence at Welders House, a Grade-II listed Georgian mansion in Buckinghamshire. Her daughter Kelly has also revealed that the family made multiple bids to buy back the mansion where their reality show, The Osbournes, was filmed, but the current owners have refused their offers. The family resided in that home in California, which Kelly fondly remembers as a significant part of her life, until selling it to Christina Aguilera in 2007. \Ozzy Osbourne passed away from heart failure on July 22, shortly after a farewell concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham. He is buried on the grounds of Welders House in Buckinghamshire, the couple's original UK home. Despite this, Sharon's children and grandchildren have remained in Los Angeles. Sharon has decided to split her time evenly between her UK home and a new LA apartment, intending to spend at least half the year on the West Coast, according to The Sun. This decision reflects a transition in Sharon's lifestyle and a shift in her focus towards family and a less extensive living space. The sale of the Los Angeles estate is a significant step in this direction, symbolizing a new chapter in Sharon's life following the loss of her husband and the evolving dynamics of her family





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