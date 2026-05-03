Sharon Rooney to Star in Celebrity Traitors Series 2

Scottish actress Sharon Rooney joins a star-studded cast for the second series of the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, filmed at Ardross Castle in the Highlands. The show features celebrities competing to win up to £100,000 for charity while identifying hidden ‘traitors’ among them.

Scottish actress Sharon Rooney is set to represent Scotland on the highly anticipated second series of the BBC ’s reality competition, Celebrity Traitors . Rooney, known for her role in the acclaimed series My Mad Fat Diary, will be one of twenty-one prominent figures converging on the picturesque Ardross Castle, nestled within the Scottish Highlands.

The contestants will be battling not for personal gain, but for the opportunity to secure a substantial cash prize – potentially reaching £100,000 – which will be donated to a charity of the winning team’s choosing. The show’s premise revolves around a thrilling game of deception and deduction, where contestants are divided into ‘faithfuls’ and ‘traitors’. The faithfuls must work together to identify and eliminate the traitors, who secretly eliminate faithfuls one by one under the cover of darkness.

The impressive lineup accompanying Rooney includes a diverse range of talent from across the entertainment spectrum. Michael Sheen, celebrated for his portrayal of Aziraphale in Good Omens, will lend his dramatic flair to the competition. Coronation Street’s beloved Julie Hesmondhalgh, known for her long-standing role as Hayley Cropper, is also joining the fray. Adding to the star power are Maya Jama, the charismatic presenter of Love Island, and Ross Kemp, the iconic actor from EastEnders.

The cast also boasts the intellectual presence of broadcaster Amol Rajan and the distinguished acting pedigree of Richard E Grant, famed for his role in Withnail and I. Actress Myha’la Herrold and legendary model Jerry Hall further enrich the celebrity roster. The comedic element is strongly represented with the inclusion of James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett, and Joanne McNally, promising plenty of wit and strategic gameplay.

Further bolstering the already impressive cast are singer-songwriter James Blunt, former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the comedienne Miranda Hart, and Bella Ramsey, who recently captivated audiences in The Last of Us. Completing the lineup are broadcaster and mathematician Professor Hannah Fry, content creator King Kenny, and the rising star Sebastian Croft, known for his roles in Heartstopper and Game of Thrones.

The show, hosted by the ever-stylish Claudia Winkleman, builds on the immense success of its inaugural series, which aired last autumn. The finale of the first series drew a peak audience of 15.4 million viewers, demonstrating the show’s captivating appeal. That first season featured a stellar cast including Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Paloma Faith, Sir Stephen Fry, and Jonathan Ross, culminating in a surprising victory for comedian Alan Carr as a traitor.

The BBC, recognizing the show’s potential, has secured a three-year deal, guaranteeing eight more series – a combination of regular and celebrity editions – ensuring that the intrigue and deception will continue to unfold on screens for years to come. The Scottish Highlands setting adds a dramatic backdrop to the psychological battle, promising a visually stunning and emotionally charged second series





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Celebrity Traitors Sharon Rooney BBC Reality TV Michael Sheen Julie Hesmondhalgh Maya Jama Ross Kemp

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