Sharon Stone, Cannes Film Festival, Family News

Sharon Stone showcased her stunning figure in a long sleeved dress adorned with flower detailing as she returned to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, a day after sharing her older brother Mike's death news. The Basic Instinct actress received the Best Engagement Award at a party and posed with Lady Victoria Hervey before the dinner reception.

Sharon Stone looked sensational in a floral lace gown as she returned to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Monday, despite sharing heartbreaking family news last week.

Her older brother, musician Mike Stone, had passed away after battling an illness for many years. Known for her role in Basic Instinct and The Quick And The Dead, she showcased her amazing figure in a long sleeved dress adorned with flower detailing and a long lace skirt. Attending the Better World Fund party, she was awarded with the Best Engagement Award, posing with Lady Victoria Hervey at the dinner reception





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