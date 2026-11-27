Still Game creators recall how a US executive suggested casting Sharon Stone as the barman Boaby during a 2015 pitch for an American adaptation of the beloved sitcom set in Boston.

Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, the creative minds behind the BBC sitcom Still Game , recently recounted a bizarre moment from a 2015 meeting in Los Angeles where an American television executive suggested casting Sharon Stone in a minor role for a planned US adaptation.

The proposal involved the Basic Instinct star portraying Boaby, the barman character originally played by Gavin Mitchell in the Glasgow-based series. The suggestion was made during early development talks for a version of the show that would relocate the setting from Craiglang to Boston, Massachusetts.

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Sharon Stone Suggested for Barman Role

Hemphill, who is 56 years old, shared the anecdote on Ford Kiernan's podcast, The Ford and Shelby Show , describing the stunned reaction the creative duo had when the name was brought up in a boardroom. The unnamed woman at the meeting, speaking with complete seriousness, asked, What about Sharon Stone for Boaby the barman? when discussing the casting for the pub landlord.

Kiernan, aged 64, recalled responding with disbelief by asking, Sharon Stone from Basic Instinct ? The executive confirmed the choice, leading the writers to envision the Hollywood icon wearing the traditional small towel over her shoulder that the character Boaby typically wears behind the bar.

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Boston Setting and Script Development

The pair traveled to the United States in 2015 to pitch their concept to American networks, aiming to replicate the transatlantic success of shows like Ricky Gervais' The Office . They identified Boston as the ideal American equivalent to Glasgow, a city with a comparable cultural texture and working-class identity that could anchor the story of two pensioners named Jack and Victor.

Duncan Birmingham, a comedy writer based in the United States, was brought on to write the script. He produced a draft set in Boston during the winter months, capturing the specific atmospheric tone the creators wanted for the Stateside version. Despite the high-profile pitch and professional writing efforts, the project ultimately failed to move forward into production.

Nakatomi Building Meeting Details

Hemphill noted the irony of the meeting location, pointing out that it took place in the Nakatomi Building from the film Die Hard , the fictional skyscraper where Bruce Willis's character fights terrorists. The pair had a meeting at the top of this iconic structure, where the surreal casting discussion occurred amidst a setting steeped in pop culture history.

Kiernan expressed his amusement at the memory, stating that they wanted to get Sharon Stone to be Boaby the barman despite the logistical and tonal mismatch. The anecdote highlights the often absurd nature of Hollywood pitch meetings, where major stars are considered for roles that may not align with the original source material's charm or demographic.

Still Game Live Shows Return in 2028

While the US remake stalled, the original Scottish show continues to find new audiences. Kiernan and Hemphill announced earlier this month that Jack and Victor will return for a 10-show run at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow beginning in February 2028. This marks the characters' return to the stage nine years after the original TV series concluded.

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The ninth and final series of Still Game aired in 2019, followed by a live event titled Still Game: The Final Farewell later that year. The cast had previously stated it was an apparent goodbye to the characters, but the creators have now reversed that decision due to renewed interest from a younger demographic.

Generational Appeal and Streaming Success

Kiernan explained that they discovered a new generation of fans at book signings, noting that adults who were nine or ten years old during the last live show are now of age to attend performances. Hemphill compared the revival strategy to Disney movies, which release new content every four years to capture brand new audiences as the previous ones age.

The show first debuted in 2002 and became a comedy phenomenon in Scotland. When it returned in 2016 after a nine-year hiatus, it became the most-watched television program in over a decade in the country, attracting more than half of the viewing audience. Recent data from Netflix indicates the series remains globally popular, with ten million total views on the platform last year.

Kiernan expressed excitement about the upcoming tour, stating he is super excited to do new material for Jack and Victor and the gang. He emphasized that this is the only time this decade the cast will come together, making the live performances feel special and new to both veteran fans and newcomers alike.