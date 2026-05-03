Sharon Stone Radiates Youthful Glow at TCM Classic Film Festival, Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation

Sharon Stone, 68, turned heads at the 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival with her youthful appearance, sparking plastic surgery rumors. The Basic Instinct star has long denied cosmetic procedures, advocating for natural aging and body positivity. Her recent Instagram posts and public statements highlight her embrace of aging and rejection of societal beauty standards.

Sharon Stone made a striking appearance at the 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival on Saturday, radiating a youthful glow that defied her 68 years. The iconic actress, known for her role in Basic Instinct, arrived in a chic three-piece white pantsuit, her shoulder-length blonde hair styled in a sleek, straight look.

Her features appeared taut and refreshed, sparking renewed speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements. Stone, however, has consistently denied undergoing plastic surgery. In a 2013 interview with America's NEW YOU magazine, she revealed that while she had considered procedures, she ultimately rejected them. I can't tell you how many doctors try to sell me a facelift, she admitted.

I've even gone as far as having someone talk me into it, but when I went over and looked at pictures of myself, I thought, what are they going to lift? The Hollywood veteran emphasized her belief in aging gracefully, stating, Yes, I have come close – but frankly, I think that in the art of aging well there's this sexuality to having those imperfections. It's sensual.

Earlier this week, Stone showcased her confidence by sharing a bikini-clad photo on Instagram, captioned Summer's around the corner! Happy Friday, my loves. The post, featuring her in a patterned green and purple two-piece, garnered over 121,000 likes from her 4.3 million followers. The actress has been open about embracing her age, celebrating her 68th birthday in March.

In February, she used her platform to challenge societal perceptions of aging and nudity, posting an Instagram video where she questioned the fear surrounding natural bodily functions. Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror? she asked. Is it supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth? Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self?

It's like the weirdest idea in the world to me. In the caption, she wrote, Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging and living in our own selves? We are more than appearance… we are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers… and the list goes on! Stone's recent appearances have fueled discussions about cosmetic procedures, particularly after her taut visage at a SiriusXM event last month.

Comparisons between her 2026 and 2016 looks have intensified the debate. Despite the speculation, Stone remains a vocal advocate for self-acceptance, using her influence to promote body positivity and challenge ageist norms in Hollywood





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