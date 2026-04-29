Sharon Stone Reveals Royal Ancestry: From Oil Riches to Barn Stalls and a Connection to Charlemagne

Sharon Stone shared a surprising family history on Drew Barrymore's talk show, revealing her descent from royalty and a dramatic tale of lost fortune, hardship, and a connection to the legendary Charlemagne.

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone recently revealed a surprising lineage during an appearance on Drew Barrymore 's talk show. The 'Basic Instinct' star disclosed that her father came from a family with deep roots in royalty and significant wealth, specifically as pioneers in the oil drilling industry in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

However, a tragic accident – an oil well explosion – drastically altered the family's fortune. Due to the legal restrictions of the time, the inheritance did not pass to the women in the family, instead going to an 18-year-old male relative. This resulted in Stone's paternal grandmother and her children, including Stone's father, falling into extreme poverty, living in a barn stall and working to survive.

Stone's father eventually managed to repurchase the family home, a once-grand mansion reduced to ruins. Stone further detailed the hardships faced by her mother, who experienced a childhood marked by abuse and forced labor, working as a maid, laundress, and cook from the age of nine until she married at sixteen. She described a childhood filled with dysfunction, stemming from her parents' own experiences with poverty and trauma during the Depression and World War II eras.

This challenging upbringing shaped their perspectives and created a difficult environment for Stone and her sister. The actress's exploration of her ancestry took another turn when she participated in the PBS show 'Finding Your Roots,' where historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed that her 38th great-grandfather was none other than Charlemagne, the first Holy Roman Emperor and a pivotal figure in European history. Stone's reaction was one of utter astonishment.

Charlemagne, a towering figure at 6ft 4in, ruled the Frankish kingdom and the Carolingian Empire from the late 8th to early 9th centuries, leaving a lasting impact on the political and cultural landscape of Europe. He was a renowned military leader, expanding his empire through conquest and enforcing Christianity in conquered territories. Beyond his military achievements, Charlemagne implemented administrative reforms and standardized commerce, earning him the title 'Father of Europe.

' Stone's family history also includes George Greggs, a three-times great-grandfather who emigrated from England to Pennsylvania to work as a coal miner and fought for the Union during the American Civil War, and Hugh Capet, a 10th-century successor to Charlemagne who established Paris as the center of power in France. The revelation of her royal ancestry adds another layer to the already fascinating life story of the acclaimed actress





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