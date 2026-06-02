Sharon Stone's Age-Defying Appearance at 2026 ELLE Style Awards

Sharon Stone, 68, attended the 2026 ELLE Style Awards in Spain on Tuesday, showcasing her age-defying appearance in a low-cut black gown with a long cape and floral print. The actress shared heartbreaking family news, revealing the death of her older brother Mike, who had passed away following an extended illness. Sharon's appearance came after she shared the sad news with her fans, revealing that her mother Dorothy Stone had passed away at the age of 91 in March 2025, and her brother Patrick Stone died in February 2023 at age 57 from heart disease.

Sharon Stone had her age-defying appearance on display as she attended the 2026 ELLE Style Awards in Spain on Tuesday. The actress, 68, is no stranger to catching the eye with her dramatic looks, and her latest awards show was no different.

Sharon posed up a storm in a low-cut black gown with a long cape and floral print as she arrived for the awards event. The star had her youthful complexion on full display as she playfully showed off her cape during the glitzy event. Sharon's appearance came after she shared heartbreaking family news, revealing the death of her older brother Mike. Mike Stone, her oldest brother, had passed away following an extended illness.

We wish him peace, she wrote in her caption beneath an image of her look-a-like family member. Sharon Stone had her age-defying appearance on display as she attended the 2026 ELLE Style Awards in Spain on Tuesday. The actress is no stranger to catching the eye with her dramatic looks, and her latest awards show was no different.

The Hollywood icon signed off the sad message with her own name and those of her three sons: Roan, 25, Laird, 21, and Quinn, 19. Her close friend Melanie Griffith hit the like button as did Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin.

In addition to being a musician, Mike Stone was an actor who appeared in several films throughout the 1990s, including Eraser and Malevolence. He also had a role as a counselor in his sister's 1995 Western film The Quick And The Dead which also starred Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio. The sad news comes just over a year after their mother Dorothy Stone passed away at the age of 91 in March 2025.

At that time, Sharon shared with her fans that her mother had long been suffering after having several strokes. The actress looked after her mother in her Beverly Hills mansion during her final years. Stone revealed that her mother's final words to her were, You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide and while people in the room laughed, it was a hard one to go out on.

Sharon posed up a storm in a low-cut black gown with a long cape and floral print as she arrived for the awards event. The star had her youthful complexion on full display as she playfully showed off her cape during the glitzy event. Sharon blew a kiss for the cameras as she made her way into the awards show. Despite their tough relationship, the star credited her mother with teaching her to stand on her own two feet.

And it has been three years since her brother Patrick Stone died in February 2023 at age 57 from heart disease. The death occurred 18 months after his 11-month-old son, River, died from organ failure. Patrick passed away in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday after suffering a heart attack, which his wife Tasha described as his heart being ripped out of my chest following their son's death.

Sharon confirmed the passing on social media as she expressed her extreme heartache over the sudden loss. She called her sibling Patrick a gentle soul with a wonderful sense of humor. Stone's father, Joseph William Stone II, died at the age of 81 in 2009. The Casino actress still has her sister Kelly Stone, 65, who works on the charity Planet Hope.

The performer wrote extensively about her family and the struggles they faced when she grew up in rural Pennsylvania. Stone described their poverty, physical abuse and sexual abuse that she and her siblings experienced. The actress has been vocal about her own survival of a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001. The health emergency left her with only a one percent chance of living.

It took her years to learn how to walk and talk properly again, she said in her 2021 biography The Beauty Of Living Twice. Stone is back on TV with a role in Euphoria opposite Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi





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Sharon Stone 2026 ELLE Style Awards Age-Defying Appearance Family News Brother Mike Mother Dorothy Stone Brother Patrick Stone Heart Disease Stroke Brain Hemorrhage Euphoria

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