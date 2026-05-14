Sharon Stone shares heartbreaking family news after brother's death

Sharon Stone shared news of the death of her older brother Mike Stone, 74, who had been battling an illness for many years. The Basic Instinct actress announced her sibling's passing, expressing her extreme heartache over the sudden loss.

Sharon Stone shared heartbreaking family news on Wednesday, revealing the death of her older brother Mike Stone, 74, who had been battling an illness for many years.

The Basic Instinct actress announced her sibling's passing, expressing her extreme heartache over the sudden loss. Mike Stone, an actor who appeared in several films throughout the 1990s, including Eraser and Malevolence, was also an older brother to Sharon's three sons. The news comes just over a year after their mother Dorothy Stone passed away at the age of 91.

Mike Stone was the oldest brother to Sharon, followed by Patrick Stone, who passed away in February 2023 from heart disease, and Kelly Stone, Sharon's sister. Sharon has been vocal about her own survival of a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, which left her with long-term health challenges. She is currently starring in Euphoria on TV





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sharon Stone Family News Brother's Death Illness Basic Instinct Eraser Malevolence Actor Musician Survival Of A Near-Fatal Stroke Health Challenges Euphoria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The royal family's secret codenames revealed — from Sharon to UnicornNot a lot of people know but each member of the UK royal family has a distinct nickname for security reasons - but who was called Sharon?

Read more »

Zara Tindall glowing sun tun in loved-up photo alongside husband Mike TindallPrincess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is definitely in summer mode, showing off her impressively toned, tanned legs while posing with her husband of 15-years, Mike Tindall.

Read more »

Sharon Stone reveals heartbreaking death of actor older brother Michael in sweet tributeSharon Stone shared on social media that her oldest sibling, Michael Stone, had passed away, read her family's statement

Read more »

Woman loses nearly 4 stone with weight loss app that helps 'make better choices'Lesley Huntde-Perez has lost nearly four stone (54lbs) and is now smiling again on holiday - and it's thanks to the Simple weight loss app, which is currently offering 80% off plans

Read more »