Shaun Edwards says Steve Borthwick rejected his England Rugby World Cup offer

Shaun Edwards says Steve Borthwick turned down his offer to join England's coaching staff for the Rugby World Cup, and he has instead signed with Argentina.

Shaun Edwards says his offer to work with England at the next Rugby World Cup was turned down by head coach Steve Borthwick. Edwards, 60, left his role with France earlier this year.

Edwards England Offer Rejected By Borthwick

After a short-term consultancy with England's women's side, he has signed up to work with Argentina until the end of the tournament. Edwards told Rugby Union Weekly that he made a direct and light-hearted offer to Borthwick. He said: I said to Steve he can make me assistant kit man and I will be there, I will be ready for work. I had a good chat with Steve over the phone.

Also read England Rugby: Steve Borthwick and Henry Pollock backed by James Haskell ahead of Nations Championship fixtures

He was very, very honest with me and I thanked him for that. He said he was happy with his staff and the way things have been going, and I respected him for that. Edwards is one of the most successful defence coaches in the game. He won three Six Nations Grand Slams during a 12-year spell with Wales.

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He then helped restore France as a global powerhouse, with three Six Nations titles secured on that side of the Channel. He also won two Champions Cups and four English titles during his time with Wasps, initially as a defence coach before taking on the club's top job. Edwards was a hugely successful rugby league star with Wigan and Great Britain in his playing days. He has long been linked with England's men's side.

Approaches were made by the Rugby Football Union to bring him into their coaching pathway in 2006 and 2008. Chief executive Bill Sweeney had informal talks with Edwards in 2021 but opted against competing with France for his services. Borthwick's backroom set-up is already set for Australia 2027. Richard Wigglesworth oversees defence, supported by Byron McGuigan and Joe El-Abd.

England Recent Test Matches Results

England have endured fluctuating form over the past two years. A 12-Test winning streak ended by Scotland in February and was followed by five successive defeats. They most recently beat Fiji and Argentina. They now face Australia, Japan, New Zealand and a Nations Championship play-off on successive weekends through November.

While Edwards is yet to work with England's men's team, he briefly worked with the women's side in a consultancy role this year. He was involved in the build-up to England's win over New Zealand at Allianz Stadium. The hosts lagged behind on possession and territory, making only seven 22m entries compared to the Black Ferns' 15.

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However, Zoe Harrison's last-play try gave the hosts a memorable 26-19 victory. Edwards said: The team made 310 tackles against New Zealand and we only conceded 19 points. That is probably the biggest stat I have ever been involved with in my whole career. Normally if you go over 250 tackles, you lose because the other teams obviously had all the ball.

Women Team Joyous Matchday Atmosphere

Edwards added that the performance was all the more remarkable to him because of the different pre-match atmosphere around the Red Roses, compared to men's teams he has coached in the past. He said: The girls are very joyous on matchday whereas, as men, we have got our heads down almost like we are going to a slaughterhouse. I was thinking afterwards that maybe that is the way to go - be a bit more relaxed before the match.

Edwards was linked with the vacant Fiji job secured by South African Jake White. He added he is surprised that his experience has not yet led to a head coach role with a Test side. He believes he was a strong contender to take over the Wales job from Warren Gatland when the New Zealander ended his first stint with the country in 2019. Wales opted instead to appoint Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

Edwards said: I thought I might have got the Wales job when Warren decided to leave, but then I went on to something which I had always wanted to do - which is to help France. His brief experience with the Red Roses was eye-opening, and he remains one of the most respected defensive minds in the sport.