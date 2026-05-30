Shaun Maloney's Tactical Acumen Proves Indispensable for Celtic's Future

A closer look at Shaun Maloney's pivotal coaching role at Celtic and why the club should reconsider moving him away from the pitch.

There was a revealing moment in last weekend's Scottish Cup Final that highlighted the coaching dynamic within Celtic . As the game swayed, Shaun Maloney moved to the sideline to confer with Callum McGregor, while manager Neil O'Neill stood back.

It became clear that McGregor and Maloney were orchestrating adjustments, and O'Neill trusted them to resolve the tactical issue. Within minutes, Celtic had reshuffled and regained control. This moment was not about power or hierarchy; it was about utilizing the right strengths at the right time. O'Neill's inspirational leadership held the team together during a turbulent season, but the contributions of Maloney and Mark Fortheringham were equally vital.

O'Neill himself joked about being a 'passer by' tactically, acknowledging that Maloney's input was crucial. This incident underscores the value Maloney brings to the coaching staff, which is why it seems counterintuitive for Celtic to pursue him for a front-office role rather than keeping him on the training ground. Maloney's intelligence and tactical acumen are well-documented. He previously served as Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium, earning praise from players like Kevin De Bruyne.

At Celtic, he has been instrumental in shaping the team's approach, especially in high-stakes matches. The club's desire to appoint him as head of football operations-a role previously held by Paul Tisdale, who failed to deliver on promised reforms-raises questions. The uncertainty surrounding the manager position complicates matters. O'Neill and Dermot Desmond could not reach an agreement this week, so further discussions are scheduled.

If O'Neill stays, he would likely retain his current coaching staff, keeping Maloney on the pitch. If a new manager arrives, continuity has been key to Celtic's success over the past 15 years. John Kennedy's presence through multiple managerial regimes was no coincidence; his continuity in the dugout coincided with trophy hauls. Similarly, Maloney's expertise should not be squandered.

The value of continuity was evident when Ange Postecoglou's predecessor, Wilfried Nancy, brought an entirely new coaching team that quickly unraveled. Nancy failed to engage with Maloney-a critical error that highlighted the importance of existing staff. Celtic fans may crave a fresh approach, but wholesale changes can backfire. Maloney's prior managerial stints at Hibernian and Belgium showed promise despite challenges, suggesting that his personality might be better suited to coaching than management.

With Celtic facing a busy summer ahead of Champions League qualifiers in August, major decisions are imminent. The club cannot afford to lose Maloney's tactical expertise. Whether under O'Neill or a new boss, retaining Maloney on the coaching staff would be a wise move. The recent cup final moment exemplified his worth: a quiet but decisive influence that helped steer Celtic to victory.

As the club navigates the transfer window and prepares for European football, keeping Maloney on the grass-not in an office-could be the key to sustained success





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