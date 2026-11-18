Shaville Burnett-Grant denies bond after allegedly shooting her husband, aspiring rapper Darrin Burnett, in their Spring Lake home during a domestic dispute.

Shaville Burnett-Grant is facing a first-degree murder charge following the fatal shooting of her husband, Darrin Burnett, on the front lawn of their residence in Spring Lake, North Carolina. The incident, which prosecutors describe as the culmination of a heated domestic dispute, resulted in the death of the aspiring rapper, leaving his family and community in shock.

Alleged Shooting Details and Evidence

During her first court appearance, prosecutors presented a disturbing account of the events leading to Burnett's death, highlighting what they characterized as bizarre behavior by the defendant. Court documents reveal that investigators discovered a handgun stashed approximately 20 feet from the scene where Darrin Burnett fell, alongside a bottle of Clorox found nearby.

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Burnett-Grant was denied bond as the court reviewed these physical evidences. Prosecutors argued that the location of the weapon and other items suggested an attempt to conceal evidence or manage the aftermath of the shooting in a deliberate manner. The presence of the cleaning agent near the firearm raised additional questions about the steps taken immediately following the discharge of the weapon.

Domestic Dispute Escalation

The confrontation began in the kitchen of the couple's home, where arguments over Darrin Burnett's alleged drug use turned physical. According to Burnett-Grant's statement to investigators, she followed her husband after he moved outside, carrying a handgun. She claimed to have fired a warning shot into the ground and instructed Burnett to leave her alone.

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However, the situation escalated fatally when Burnett allegedly attempted to grab the weapon. Burnett-Grant told law enforcement that she pulled the trigger during this struggle, resulting in the shooting. Investigators also noted a history of domestic abuse between the couple, adding a troubling context to the fatal altercation.

Family and Community Mourning

While legal proceedings move forward, Darrin Burnett's loved ones are grappling with the loss of a man described as talented and ambitious. His mother, Kendra Phelps, recalled finding her son unresponsive in a bathtub, a traumatic moment that has left a lasting impact on her. She expressed her inability to account for all events surrounding the discovery, stating she lost composure at the sight of him.

Phelps emphasized that her son was far more than the allegations surrounding his final moments. She shared memories of his childhood passion for music, noting his fascination with the Motown group The Temptations. This early interest evolved into a lifelong dedication to the arts, particularly rap, which he pursued with serious intent throughout his adult life.

Legacy of an Aspiring Musician

Darrin Burnett, who would have turned 33 years old the following month, is remembered by friends as a dedicated musician and supportive confidant. James Anderson, a close friend and music engineer, collaborated with Burnett on more than a dozen songs. Anderson described their partnership as deep and creative, extending well beyond professional recording sessions into personal friendship.

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Anderson spoke highly of Burnett's character, calling him a therapist, friend, and biggest cheerleader. He expressed confidence in Burnett's potential, often telling him that he was a star destined for broader recognition. The community is urged to withhold judgment as the case against Shaville Burnett-Grant proceeds through the judicial system, focusing instead on honoring the life of the victim.