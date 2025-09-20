She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Urges Disney+ Boycott in Support of Jimmy Kimmel

Actress Tatiana Maslany calls for fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions in response to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show following his comments on Charlie Kirk's death, sparking a wave of support and debate within Hollywood.

Tatiana Maslany , the star of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has called for fans to cancel their subscriptions to Disney+ , Hulu, and ESPN in response to the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel 's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, by ABC. The suspension followed controversial remarks made by Kimmel regarding the death of political influencer Charlie Kirk .

Kirk was fatally shot last week at Utah Valley University, sparking a wave of reactions from the entertainment industry. Maslany's stance, expressed through her Instagram stories, reflects a growing sentiment of solidarity within Hollywood towards Kimmel, with many actors and public figures expressing their support and condemning ABC's decision. This action underscores the increasing intersection of political viewpoints and entertainment, with public figures leveraging their platforms to take stands on contemporary issues. This case highlights the ongoing debates around freedom of speech, cancel culture, and the role of media in shaping public discourse. The suspension of Kimmel's show has led to a wider discussion on the potential consequences of expressing controversial opinions and the pressures faced by media outlets in the current political climate. The entertainment industry continues to react to the situation, with celebrities expressing their opinions on social media, and the future of Kimmel's show remains uncertain.\Many other celebrities have also come to Kimmel's defense after his show was taken off the air. During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel had insinuated that the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was conservative, despite investigators stating he had far-left ideologies. Kimmel also satirized former President Donald Trump, showcasing a clip of him deflecting from expressing condolences over Kirk's death. ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would not be airing 'for the foreseeable future,' and their affiliate group Nexstar strongly objected to Kimmel's comments. Ben Stiller reposted the news on X, stating 'This isn't right.' John Legend shared a post by David Frum, criticizing the reaction to Kimmel's remarks. Other actors, such as Josh Gad and Alison Brie, also weighed in, expressing concerns about the situation. Henry Winkler and Jamie Lee Curtis also voiced their support for Kimmel, with Curtis reposting a quote from a 2025 interview where Kimmel stated he didn't believe in canceling people. The reactions highlight the polarized nature of opinions and the differing views on how media outlets and public figures should behave, specifically when political figures are the focus of their content.\The implications of Kimmel's suspension extend beyond the immediate impact on his show. The suspension has sparked a debate about the limits of free speech and the responsibility of comedians and media outlets in their commentary. It has also raised questions about the role of political correctness and the potential for public backlash against certain views. The incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media and the way in which it can amplify public opinion. The indefinite nature of the suspension has left many fans and industry insiders wondering about Kimmel's future on television. The situation also raises questions about the ownership and control of media outlets and the impact of political pressure on their programming decisions. With Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, and other staff seen packing up the studio, the future of the show is uncertain, with ongoing media discussions. Overall, the situation has turned into a focal point, impacting the entertainment industry and forcing a wider discussion regarding politics, free speech and social accountability





