Sheats-Goldstein Residence: A Living Legacy of John Lautner's Vision

Explore the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence in LA, designed by John Lautner, and its recent restoration by Conner + Perry, including the new Club James nightclub.

Perched on a rocky hillside in the Beverly Crest suburb of Los Angeles, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence is a masterpiece of organic modernism that has captivated architecture enthusiasts and pop culture fans alike.

Designed by visionary architect John Lautner and completed in 1963, the house is built into a sandstone ledge, its poured-in-place concrete walls, floor-to-ceiling glass, and dramatic cantilevered roof evoking a cave-like retreat that seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings. Over the decades, the residence has become an icon, appearing in films like The Big Lebowski and in photographs by Helmut Newton, while also earning a place in architectural history as one of Lautner's most daring designs.

The property was originally commissioned by the Sheats family, but in 1972 it was acquired by businessman and basketball enthusiast James Goldstein. Recognizing the home's architectural significance, Goldstein dedicated himself to preserving and enhancing the estate, ensuring that Lautner's vision would endure for future generations. Today, the residence stands as a testament to the enduring power of innovative design and the importance of thoughtful stewardship.

The ongoing preservation and evolution of the Sheats-Goldstein Residence is largely due to the work of architects Kristopher Conner and James Perry of the Los Angeles firm Conner + Perry. Both men previously worked under Duncan Nicholson, a close associate of Lautner who continued to oversee projects at the property after Lautner's death in 1994. Since 2015, Conner and Perry have applied their intimate knowledge of the estate to a series of restoration and expansion projects.

Their most recent undertaking, known as Club James, is a subterranean nightclub and entertainment complex tucked beneath the property's infinity-edge tennis court on an adjacent lot that Goldstein purchased. Completed in the last phase of an ongoing master plan, Club James complements the residential component with a fully functioning nightclub, a VIP room that doubles as a library, offices for Goldstein and his assistants, an outdoor terrace with dining and kitchen facilities, and a pool and spa.

The architects have taken care to ensure that the new structures harmonize with Lautner's original design, using similar materials and forms to create a seamless relationship between old and new. Their work on the Sheats-Goldstein project has made them go-to experts for Lautner restorations, and they recently completed a refresh of another Lautner masterpiece from the early 1980s: the Turner Residence in Aspen, Colorado.

In their approach to the Sheats-Goldstein Residence, Conner and Perry embrace Lautner's philosophy that great architecture is not a static object but a living idea that evolves over time. As Perry explains, "What Lautner understood, and what working on the Sheats-Goldstein house proves every day, is that great architecture isn't a finished object. It's a living idea. We've been privileged to be part of that conversation and the continuously evolving work.

" This perspective has guided their restoration efforts, which have balanced preservation with the introduction of new amenities that meet the needs of a 21st-century lifestyle. For example, the architects have upgraded the home's infrastructure, improved energy efficiency, and integrated modern technology without compromising the integrity of Lautner's original design. The result is a residence that remains as breathtaking and functional as it was when first built, while also offering the comfort and convenience expected today.

The Sheats-Goldstein Residence is a powerful reminder that great architecture can withstand the test of time and adapt to changing circumstances, especially when cared for by skilled and passionate professionals. Its continued relevance and beauty inspire architects, designers, and visitors from around the world, ensuring that John Lautner's legacy will live on for decades to come





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Sheats-Goldstein Residence John Lautner Conner + Perry Club James Modernist Architecture

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