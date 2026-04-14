Sheep Slaughtered and Decapitated in Kent Field Sparks Police Investigation

Kent Police are investigating after a sheep was brutally slaughtered and decapitated on a farm in Faversham, Kent. The farmer's son discovered the gruesome scene while conducting a late-night check of the flock. The perpetrators fled after being disturbed, leaving behind the severed head in a plastic bag and two orphaned lambs. Police are appealing for information.

Kent Police are currently investigating a disturbing incident where a sheep was brutally slaughtered in a field at Syndale Park Farm in Faversham , Kent . The incident, which occurred during lambing season, has left the farmer, Clive Burgess, and his son, Luke, shocked and distressed. Luke, 26, was conducting a late-night check on the farm's flock of over 300 ewes when he made the gruesome discovery. Riding his quadbike across the land around 11 PM, he initially believed he had spotted a sheep giving birth. However, as he drew closer, the horrifying reality became clear: a ewe had been slaughtered and decapitated, with the perpetrators callously leaving the severed head in a plastic bag beside the carcass. The scene was one of utter devastation, with the other sheep, startled and panicked, huddling together for protection, and vulnerable newborn lambs left exposed to the elements. Clive, 56, expressed his disbelief and dismay, stating that while he typically experiences the occasional missing lamb, nothing of this magnitude or brutality had ever occurred on his farm. The incident caused significant disruption and distress within the flock, adding to the already demanding lambing season. The police are treating the incident very seriously and have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The farm is now working in cooperation with the authorities to gather evidence and assist in their inquiries. The community is also reacting to the news, expressing shock and outrage at the act of animal cruelty .

Following the grim discovery, Luke continued his inspection of the surrounding area, discovering further evidence of the perpetrators' actions. He found two newborn lambs, the offspring of the slaughtered ewe, lying near three large fir trees, beside two significant pools of blood. It is suspected that the assailants slit the sheep's throat beneath the trees, and then dragged the animal approximately 100 yards towards the road, before being interrupted by Luke's approaching quadbike and fleeing the scene. The abandonment of the scene and the haste with which the criminals departed suggest that the intruders were caught by surprise and likely panicked upon being confronted. Farm staff, who have worked at the site for 40 years, reported observing a red car acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the incident. This information, along with other potential evidence, has been passed on to the authorities, who are now pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible. The police are collecting and processing evidence found at the scene, including forensic samples, and are also interviewing potential witnesses to gather further information and piece together a timeline of events. The investigation will also include analyzing CCTV footage, if any is available, to identify the vehicle and individuals involved.

Local authorities have confirmed they received a report of the incident and are actively investigating the matter. The investigation involves a thorough examination of the crime scene, collecting forensic evidence, and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events and identify the perpetrators. The incident has caused widespread concern within the farming community and among animal welfare advocates, who have condemned the act of cruelty. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The police investigation is continuing, and officers are actively pursuing all available leads, including forensic analysis, witness statements, and any other relevant information to identify and apprehend those responsible. The seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case is clear, and they are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring that such acts of animal cruelty are not tolerated. Further, the local authorities are planning to increase patrols in the surrounding areas to deter further incidents and to reassure the farming community that their concerns are being addressed. The farm owners, Clive and Luke, are cooperating fully with the police, providing any information and assistance they can to aid in the investigation. The focus now is on finding the perpetrators and making sure they are brought to justice for this horrific crime.





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Sheep Slaughter Decapitation Kent Police Investigation Animal Cruelty Poaching Farm Faversham

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