Saeed Nazir must restore 14-acre Harrison Springs estate after destroying protected trees and building fortified structures, facing significant remediation costs.

Saeed Nazir, a 55-year-old pizza takeaway businessman, has been legally mandated to reverse extensive modifications to his 14-acre property in Harrison Springs, near Sheffield, following a decisive victory for the Sheffield City Council in a prolonged planning dispute. The ruling addresses the transformation of the idyllic countryside retreat into a fortified compound that local authorities and planning inspector s argue severely damaged the natural landscape.

Destruction of Woodland and Landscape Changes

Nazir purchased the century-old detached house and its surrounding grounds in 2019 for £710,000, acquiring a property described by estate agents as a stunning retreat nestled among ancient woodland. Upon taking ownership, the businessman initiated a large-scale development project that resulted in the loss of over 8,000 square metres of tree canopy. Specifically, the project involved the removal of 150 mature trees and 1,000 saplings, many of which were protected under existing preservation orders.

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The physical alteration of the site included the construction of a sprawling, fortress-like compound surrounded by one kilometre of barracks-style security fencing. Nazir also engineered a new one-acre garden by dumping massive quantities of earth in front of the property, which raised the natural ground level by up to five metres. This landscaping effort replaced the original rolling terrain with gravelled driveways, metal sheds, and a feature roundabout that planning officials later criticized as inappropriate for the rural setting.

Planning Inspector's Blistering Assessment

Independent planning inspector Grahame Kean issued a stern ruling that upheld the council's enforcement action, accusing Nazir of demonstrating near total disregard for the environment. Kean described the destruction of the protected woodland as a sad spectacle and noted that the eight-foot security fences gave the residence a fortified appearance that was incompatible with the area's character. The inspector further criticized the network of newly laid driveways for degrading the previously open and undeveloped natural landscape.

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In a particularly withering assessment of the landscaping work, Kean dismissed Nazir's new garden as highly engineered and specifically labeled the decorative roundabout as twee-looking. The inspector rejected the defense that the tree removal was necessary for the cultural practices of halal meat production, stating there was no justification for razing protected trees to build outbuildings for livestock. This decision serves as a final rebuttal to Nazir's claims that the development was respectful and necessary.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal History

Nazir had previously faced legal consequences for his actions, including a £65,000 fine imposed last year after admitting to illegally felling protected trees on the estate. During inspections, council officers discovered approximately 30 tree stumps on land covered by a Tree Preservation Order, which led to the initial enforcement notices and subsequent court appearances. The current ruling by the Planning Inspectorate adds to these previous penalties and confirms the council's stance on unauthorized environmental damage.

A family member representing Nazir expressed devastation over the decision, insisting that the controversy had been blown out of all proportion. They argued that some of the felled trees were unsafe and claimed that Nazir had replaced them with smaller, healthier saplings during the lockdown period. The family member emphasized that Nazir had poured his life savings into the property as his forever home and was gutted by the ruling, noting that he simply wanted to complete the required work and sell the property.

Mandated Restoration and Future Consequences

The enforcement order requires Nazir to undertake an expensive and painstaking operation to return the land to a condition resembling its former state. He is legally compelled to demolish an agricultural barn and annex, tear down the security fencing, and rip up the extensive network of driveways. Additionally, he must excavate the enormous raised garden to restore the original undulating landscape that existed prior to his development.

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Nazir is also ordered to plant 1,374 replacement trees and must maintain and replace any of these trees that die or fail to thrive over the next decade. The financial burden of these remedial efforts is expected to result in a bill running into tens of thousands of pounds. The ruling marks a significant setback for the businessman, who used the estate for a halal meat livestock farm, and sets a precedent for the strict enforcement of tree preservation regulations in the Sheffield area.