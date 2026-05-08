Sheffield City Council Local Elections Results

The 2026 local elections in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, saw a total of 30 out of 84 seats up for grabs. The Sheffield City Council is responsible for local government services including recycling, council tax collection, and planning. The election results are due from around 2pm on Friday, May 8.

Voters in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, have had their say in the 2026 local elections . A total of 30 out of 84 seats were up for grabs in the South Yorkshire borough of Sheffield.

Elections in Sheffield take place in three out of every four years, with one third of councillors elected each time. One seat was up for election in the wards of Beauchief & Greenhill, Birley, Broomhill & Sharrow Vale, Burngreave, City, Crookes & Crosspool, Darnall, Dore & Totley, East Ecclesfield, Ecclesall, Fulwood, Gleadless Valley, Graves Park, Hillsborough, Manor Castle, Mosborough, Nether Edge & Sharrow, Park & Arbourthorne, Richmond, Shiregreen & Brightside, Southey, Stannington, Stocksbridge & Upper Don, Walkley, West Ecclesf ield and Woodhouse.

Due to by-elections, there were two seats up for grabs in the wards of Beighton and Firth Park. Sheffield City Council is a borough council responsible for some local government services including recycling, council tax collection and planning. Ahead of the election, Sheffield City Council was under no overall control with Labour , the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party each holding chair positions in a proportionate number of committees.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday, May 7, with the count taking place on Friday, May 8. Results for the Sheffield City Council local elections are due from around 2pm on Friday. In total, more than 5,000 council seats were up for grabs across 136 local authorities in England on election day. Mayoral elections also took place in six areas.

Below you can see the full results for every seat up for election in Sheffield. You can select your ward from the drop-down list





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Sheffield City Council Local Government Services Council Tax Collection Planning Election Results

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