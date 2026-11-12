Sheffield Labour Ends Coalition With Greens Over Anti-Semitism Row

Sheffield City Council Labour group has terminated its power-sharing agreement with the Green Party following the resolution of a contentious political dispute regarding anti-Semitism.

Sheffield City Council has formally ended its power-sharing coalition with the Green Party, marking the conclusion of a turbulent political alliance driven by a severe dispute over anti-Semitism. Council leader Fran Belbin announced that the Labour group in Sheffield can no longer continue its partnership with local Green members, citing an inability to adequately challenge what she described as blatant anti-Semitism within the Green Party's local branch.

Burnham Directive Triggers Coalition Collapse

Prime Minister Andy Burnham issued a strict directive to local Labour groups, ordering them to terminate agreements with Green partners if those partners failed to condemn a specific controversial motion. This order followed the Green Party's national conference in Brighton at the beginning of October, where members passed the motion stating that Zionism is racism. Sheffield City Council became one of eleven local authorities where Labour announced the immediate scrapping of these power-sharing arrangements in direct response to the Prime Minister's edict.

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Belbin Claims Trust Eroded By Social Media Posts

Councillor Fran Belbin stated that trust between her Labour group and the local Green Party had been further eroded by damaging social media posts from Green councillor Mustafa Ahmed. Belbin highlighted that Ahmed reportedly shared an Arabic post in the days following the 7 October 2023 terror attacks on Israel, which suggested that Muslims who condemned the Hamas atrocity would bear the shame of supporting the Jews. She claimed his behavior had gone unchecked and contributed to the breakdown in relations.

Failed Talks To Salvage The Joint Administration

For the past week, the two parties engaged in intense talks to salvage their coalition deal after the Greens issued a partial clarification on the controversial motion. Sheffield Greens confirmed they recognized that not all Zionists are racists and committed to undertaking anti-Semitism training organized by the Council for all councillors. Despite these efforts, Belbin stated that the Green Party was unable to take the necessary steps to provide the city with the required certainty, leading to the dissolution of the joint administration.

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National Landscape Of Local Authority Partnerships

The dissolution of the Sheffield coalition reflects a broader trend across the UK where Labour is reevaluating its relationships with Green partners. Other local authorities such as Arun District Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, and Lewes District Council also saw conditions not met, leading to the withdrawal of local cooperation. Conversely, partnerships at Broadland District Council, Monmouthshire County Council, and North Somerset Council met the necessary conditions, allowing their cooperation to continue.

Immediate Impact On Sheffield City Governance

This decision plunges Sheffield City Council into a fresh political crisis as it must now navigate governance without its previous Green allies. The move comes after Belbin's attempts to find a consensus through good faith discussions failed to bridge the ideological and behavioral gaps identified by the Labour group. The immediate consequence is the end of the joint administration that had previously managed local services, requiring the Labour group to establish new operational protocols independently.

Continued Scrutiny Of Political Alliances

The termination of the alliance underscores the stringent standards imposed by national Labour leadership on local conduct regarding anti-Semitism. With the joint administration ended, the focus now shifts to how Sheffield City Council will function under Labour sole leadership and whether further political realignments will occur among other local authorities facing similar pressures. The situation highlights the intense scrutiny under which local political partnerships are now operating in the wake of recent global events.