Former Muslim Arbitration Tribunal judge Faizul Siddiqi is sued by a woman in her 50s for alleged rape and sexual assault dating back to the 1980s. She seeks over £100,000 in damages from Siddiqi and his Islamic trust for failure to protect the victim.

Sheik Faizul Siddiqi, the former chief judge of the Muslim Arbitration Tribunal, is currently facing a serious civil lawsuit at the High Court in London. The claimant, a woman now in her 50s, alleges that Siddiqi raped and sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was an underage girl in the 1980s. She is seeking damages exceeding £100,000 from the imam personally and from the Islamic trust he leads, accusing both entities of failing to protect her from abuse.

Details of the Alleged Abuse Timeline

The legal documents outline a disturbing history of alleged abuse that began when the victim was just 12 years old. The claimant states that her parents, who were part of a Muslim family living in Coventry, sent her to England to receive an Islamic education at the seminary run by Siddiqi's father, Abdul Wahab Siddiqi. Her father, a revered spiritual leader among Pakistanis in Britain and Europe at the time, was highly respected within the community. The girl's parents intended for their children to attend British schools while also studying Islam under the elder Siddiqi.

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According to court papers, the alleged abuse started with the elder Siddiqi, who reportedly raped the victim. Following this, Sheik Faizul Siddiqi allegedly began a campaign of sexual abuse against the same girl. The documents describe initial behaviors involving teasing, playfighting, and forcing the victim to stand on his feet to induce physical closeness. These actions escalated to touching her under her clothes, including her breasts and genital area.

The claimant asserts that Siddiqi subjected her to oral sexual assaults every weekend when he returned from his university accommodation. One specific incident described involves Siddiqi making the girl perform oral sex on him while they sat in his car on a secluded street near a school. The alleged abuse by Siddiqi continued for several years until the imam became seriously ill, which temporarily halted the described pattern of behavior.

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Police Involvement and Legal Denials

The situation drew official attention in the 1990s when the woman's parents eventually complained to the police. At that time, Siddiqi's father, Abdul Wahab Siddiqi, was questioned by authorities regarding the allegations. However, the elder Siddiqi died in 1994, which prevented further criminal proceedings against him at that stage. Despite the death of the father, the claimant continued to face the impact of the trauma in her personal life.

In 2018, the woman, who now lives in West London, made a formal police complaint against Siddiqi Junior. The West Midlands Police reviewed the case but decided not to press criminal charges against the former imam. The force cited insufficient evidence as the primary reason for not pursuing a criminal prosecution. This lack of criminal action did not prevent the victim from pursuing a civil claim for damages, which is a lower standard of proof than that required for a criminal conviction.

Defendant's Position and Future Legal Steps

Sheik Faizul Siddiqi has strenuously denied all the allegations brought against him. In his formal response, he stated that he absolutely and in the strongest terms denies ever sexually assaulting, raping, or otherwise abusing the claimant. The former chief judge of the Muslim Arbitration Tribunal, which operated five sharia courts in London, Birmingham, and Manchester with headquarters in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, maintains his innocence throughout the proceedings. He closed down the courts two years ago, but the legal scrutiny regarding his personal conduct has only intensified now.

The Islamic trust led by Siddiqi is also named in the lawsuit. The claimant argues that the trust failed in its duty to protect her, allowing the alleged abuse to occur under its spiritual and institutional umbrella. The High Court in London is now tasked with evaluating the credibility of the claimant's testimony alongside Siddiqi's denials. A full hearing is likely to be held early next year, where both sides will present their evidence in a formal legal setting. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the accountability of religious arbitration bodies and the legal recourse available to victims of historical sexual abuse.