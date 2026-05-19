Shein Acquires Sustainable Clothing Brand Everlane from Meghan Markle's Friend L Catterton

Shein, a controversial retailer known for its fast-fashion business model and environmental footprint, is reportedly buying Everlane, a sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and known for its 'radical transparency' and ethical sourcing, in a deal valued at around $100 million. The acquisition would unite two brands with starkly contrasting reputations in the fashion world.

Shein is reportedly buying a sustainable clothing brand beloved by Meghan Markle in a shock deal that is already sparking backlash among ethical fashion shoppers.

Shein is acquiring San Francisco-based Everlane in a transaction valuing the once high-flying apparel company at around $100 million, a dramatic fall from the roughly $600 million valuation it commanded during its peak popularity several years ago. Neither company has officially confirmed the acquisition, but Bloomberg reported that Everlane majority owner L Catterton approved the sale over the weekend, making the deal highly likely to move forward.

The surprising takeover would unite two brands with radically different reputations in the fashion world





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Shein Everlane Fashion Sustainable Clothing Ethical Sourcing Direct-To-Consumer Model Milkshake Fund Mike Novogratz L Catterton Personal Styling Authenticity Personalized Shopping

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