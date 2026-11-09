Shem Tatupu Sentenced to Over a Decade for Violent Attack on Girlfriend

Former AFL and NRL star Shem Tatupu receives a 12-year sentence for a brutal assault on his partner, who was held captive and stabbed. The court details his controlling behavior and the severity of the crimes committed in 2025.

Former professional footballer Shem Tatupu has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following a guilty plea for a violent and prolonged attack on his girlfriend. The 39-year-old, who previously played for Hawthorn and the Melbourne Storm, received a total sentence of 12 years and two months on Monday with a non-parole period of nine years.

Core Sentencing Details and Charges

Tatupu admitted to common assault, non-fatal strangulation, and intentionally causing serious injury after initially facing a charge of attempted murder. The court heard that during the incident on May 19, 2025, Tatupu held his partner captive for nine hours, repeatedly strangled her, and stabbed her in the head with a kitchen knife just as police were arriving at the scene.

Also read Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses After Threatening Messages and Weapon Discovery

The severity of the injury was highlighted by the fact that the tip of the knife remains lodged in the victim's skull. Neurosurgeons determined that removing the blade posed too significant a risk to the victim's life, leaving the metal fragment in place. This sentence marks a severe consequence for the former athlete, who was also serving a community correction order for assaulting a previous partner at the time of the offense.

Controlling Behavior and Domestic Abuse

Justice James Elliot described the case as a stark example of domestic violence where a male partner refused to accept the end of a relationship. Tatupu had subjected his 23-year-old victim to intense control shortly after she moved into his family home five weeks into their relationship. He isolated her from friends and family, barred her from speaking to people at her gym, and pressured her to quit her job as a dental nurse.

Advertisement

The victim described feeling suffocated and on a leash as Tatupu demanded she quit social media to make him happy. He dictated what he believed a traditional woman should do, creating an environment where she felt she had to comply with his every command. About three months into the relationship, she informed him she was leaving due to his possessiveness, but he refused to let her go.

The Assault and Immediate Aftermath

On the day of the attack, Tatupu hid the victim's keys and phone after falsely accusing her of cheating. When she told him she was not afraid of him, he dragged her by her hoodie into the bedroom and told her she would have to pay for her actions. He stated he had nothing to lose and believed his mother was better off without him before initiating the physical assault.

Between 10am and 7:30pm, Tatupu beat the victim, pounded her head into the floor, and strangled her with such force that she had to tap out to signal she could not breathe. He continued to strangle her approximately eight more times, with one episode lasting up to ten minutes. The victim eventually pretended to be dead to make him stop, fearing for her life during the ordeal.

Legal Context and Future Implications

Tatupu, the son of New Zealand Warriors foundation player Tony Tatupu, had a notable sports career before this conviction. He played 22 VFL games with Hawthorn as an international development player before leaving in March 2016 to join the Melbourne Storm. His transition from the AFL to the NRL was considered rare and attracted significant media attention at the time.

Advertisement

The court noted that Tatupu committed this violent offense while serving a community correction order for assaulting a previous partner, a sentence he had received just two and a half months prior. Justice Elliot condemned the disrespectful manner in which Tatupu responded to the victim's attempt to end the relationship. The non-parole period of nine years indicates Tatupu will remain incarcerated for a significant duration before any potential release considerations arise.