Shemar Robinson pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after punching a police officer at Dollis Hill Station. He faces sentencing at Harrow Crown Court following the violent assault.

Shemar Robinson has been charged with grievous bodily harm after launching a violent assault on a police officer at Dollis Hill Station in north London on Thursday. The 24-year-old, who has no fixed address, struck the officer so forcefully that the victim required hospital treatment for severe facial injuries and stitches. The attack occurred during a proactive knife crime operation aimed at disrupting weapon supply networks.

Details Of The Violent Assault

Robinson was challenged by officers as he attempted to push through the ticket barriers without paying his fare. Instead of complying, he reacted with immediate aggression by swinging a punch that connected with the officer's face. The force of the blow left visible teeth marks on Robinson's fist and caused blood to splatter across the station floor and onto the officer's stab-proof vest. Video evidence from the scene captures the moment Robinson put his fists up and launched the attack before he was subdued and arrested.

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Robinsons Arrogant Post-Arrest Statements

Body camera footage from Robinson's police interview reveals his lack of remorse regarding the incident. He laughed while admitting to deliberately trying to hurt the officer and stated he should have hit him harder. Robinson also expressed pride in the injuries he sustained to his knuckles, claiming he would repeat the act if given the chance. His unrepentant attitude was evident as he discussed the physical damage inflicted on himself during the struggle with authorities.

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Charges And Criminal History

Robinson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, and possessing a Class B drug. This incident marks the third time he has been arrested for attacking police officers since the start of the year. Additionally, he has a history of four previous arrests for causing criminal damage to police vehicles. He was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to the charges at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Impact On Officer And Upcoming Sentencing

The victim was taken to the hospital and has been warned that he could suffer permanent scarring from the facial injuries. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams highlighted the severity of the assault, noting that the officer was violently attacked simply for enforcing the law. The victim has been commended for his bravery and has already returned to frontline duty despite being injured in his second line-of-duty incident this week. Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.