Melbourne hairdresser Sheridan Shaw details her journey from homelessness and drug addiction to winning international awards with her MAMAWEST salon.

Sheridan Shaw, a 34-year-old award-winning hairdresser and owner of MAMAWEST salon in Footscray, has revealed the intense struggle that nearly destroyed her life. She overcame severe drug addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises to rebuild her career and personal well-being.

Struggles With Homelessness And Addiction

Shaw dropped out of school in Year 8 but quickly rose to work at a leading hair salon in Melbourne by her late teens. However, at 19, she became homeless twice due to heavy partying and daily drug use. She spent time sleeping in cars, car parks, and on friends' couches while nightclub hopping.

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Her substance abuse began with cannabis but escalated to include cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, Xanax, and speed. She admits to having a mindset to die young and stay pretty during that period. This lifestyle caused her to lose her job at the prestigious salon and damaged her professional reputation.

Shaw described a progression from weekend use to daily consumption, often engaging in benders that lasted from one day up to seven days. She never used heroin intravenously but experienced deep psychosis that affected those around her. She relied on her trade to do hair and make-up for nightclub clients even while unstable.

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Rehabilitation And Long-Term Recovery

The turning point for Shaw came after a stint in a mental health youth clinic followed by 18 months in a rehabilitation facility. She stated that the psych ward experience helped her recognize the unmanageability of her life. The lack of a stable environment had a massive impact on her daily lifestyle and contributed to increased substance use.

During her 18 months in rehab, Shaw learned to live without drugs and alcohol. She started meditating, attending group therapy, and joining recovery meetings. These steps were not glamorous but provided her with hope for the first time. She has remained clean and sober since she was 20 years old.

Achievements And Industry Recognition

Shaw opened MAMAWEST salon in Footscray six years ago. The business has since won multiple Australian Hair Industry Awards. Her resilience and talent were recognized internationally in July when she traveled to the US for the ONESHOT Hair Awards.

These awards are held in Florida and are the world's largest hair photo competition. Shaw took home two international accolades from the event. She credits hairdressing with saving her life by providing purpose, direction, and a constructive outlet for her energy.

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Reflections On Past And Future

Shaw reflects on how her trade helped her when she could not hold a job. She realized she was a better hairdresser when clean and sober, dispelling the myth that she needed drugs to be creative. Finding old photos on a Tumblr blog recently showed her how far she has come.

The person in those old photos is unrecognizable to the woman she is today. Shaw's story highlights the transformative power of recovery and professional dedication. She continues to serve as an inspiration for those facing similar challenges in the beauty industry and beyond.