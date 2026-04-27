Sheridan Smith Praised for 'Superb' Performance in Gripping New Thriller 'The Cage'

Critics are hailing Sheridan Smith's performance in the BBC One thriller 'The Cage' as exceptional, with the show itself receiving positive reviews for its compelling storyline and relatable characters. The series follows two individuals drawn into a dangerous world of crime after independently robbing a casino.

Sheridan Smith is receiving widespread acclaim for her performance in the new BBC One thriller, ' The Cage ,' with critics describing her as 'superb' and the show itself as 'astonishing and deeply moving.

' The five-part crime drama, which premiered on April 26th and is also available on iPlayer, follows Leanne, played by Smith, and Matty, portrayed by Michael Socha, both of whom become embroiled in a dangerous situation after independently robbing a casino. Their paths collide, leading them into conflict with gangsters, law enforcement, and ultimately, each other. The series has quickly gained a following, with viewers binge-watching the gritty and compelling narrative.

Critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with many reviewers drawing comparisons to the hit series 'The Responder.

' Anita Singh of The Telegraph highlights Smith's 'natural warmth' in her portrayal of a single mother facing hardship, while praising Socha as a 'lovable loser' battling a gambling addiction. Lucy Mangan of The Guardian describes 'The Cage' as a 'state-of-the-nation thriller' that empathizes with those often overlooked, offering a unique perspective on societal struggles.

While Carol Midgley of The Times initially expressed skepticism about a casino setting, she ultimately acknowledges the show's focus on the desperation and circumstances that drive people to extreme measures, noting how the world can feel 'rigged' against those in difficult situations. Adam Miller of Metro goes further, declaring 'The Cage' one of the most distinctive BBC thrillers in years, praising its heart, warmth, and relatable portrayal of working-class parents facing insurmountable odds.

However, not all reviews are entirely glowing. Nick Hilton of The Independent notes a 'lighter touch' compared to 'The Responder,' with moments of sentimentality and humor that, while leavening the gloom, occasionally veer into triteness. He suggests the series, like its protagonists, is 'sweet and simple,' not necessarily groundbreaking but certainly watchable.

Despite this minor critique, the overall consensus is that 'The Cage' is a compelling and well-acted thriller that offers a refreshing take on the genre, focusing on character development and relatable struggles rather than relying on shock value or excessive violence. The show’s exploration of financial hardship, family responsibilities, and the choices people make when pushed to the brink resonates with audiences and critics alike, solidifying its place as a standout drama of the year





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