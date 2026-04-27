Sheridan Smith Reveals Holiday Fling with Stuntman While Filming The Castaways

Sheridan Smith has disclosed a secret romance with stuntman Alex Anlos during the production of The Castaways in Greece, following her split from fiancé Jamie Horn. She is currently receiving critical acclaim for her role in the BBC One thriller, The Cage.

Sheridan Smith , the acclaimed British actress, has recently shared details of a secret romantic encounter during the filming of her 2023 Paramount+ drama, The Castaways .

While on location in Greece, where she portrayed the character of Erin investigating her sister’s disappearance in Fiji, Smith found herself drawn to Alex Anlos, a stuntman working on the production. This connection blossomed into a ‘romantic’ holiday fling following her split from fiancé Jamie Horn in 2021. Smith revealed the details during an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, describing how Anlos taught her to swim, leading to a closer relationship.

She playfully noted the influence of the warm weather and relaxed atmosphere, stating, 'It's so romantic and it's the heat and the bodies are all out!

' The pair documented their time together on social media, with Smith sharing behind-the-scenes photos praising Anlos for making her appear ‘badass’ and acknowledging his role in helping her overcome her fear of water. Smith’s relationship with insurance broker Jamie Horn ended after three years together, during which they met on Tinder, shared a home in Essex, and welcomed their son, Billy, in 2020.

The revelation of the fling with Anlos comes as Smith is receiving widespread praise for her performance in the new BBC One thriller, The Cage. Critics have lauded her portrayal of Leanne, a single mother facing financial hardship and caring for a grandmother with dementia, as ‘superb’ and ‘astonishingly moving’.

The five-part crime drama, also available on iPlayer, follows Leanne and fellow casino employee Matty as they become entangled in a high-stakes situation involving gangsters and the police after both begin embezzling funds. Reviews highlight the show’s gritty realism and compelling characters, drawing comparisons to the critically acclaimed series The Responder. The series features a strong supporting cast including Michael Socha, Barry Sloane, and Geraldine James.

The positive reception to The Cage underscores Smith’s continued success as a versatile and captivating actress. Critics have noted the show’s ability to empathize with characters often overlooked in crime dramas, offering a nuanced perspective on societal issues. While some reviewers initially expressed skepticism about a casino setting, they ultimately found the series to be engaging and authentic, praising its exploration of desperation and the consequences of risky choices.

The show’s soundtrack, featuring The’s ‘This is the Day’, has also been highlighted for its ironic resonance with the characters’ unfolding circumstances. Smith’s ability to bring warmth and vulnerability to her role as Leanne has been particularly commended, solidifying her reputation as a leading talent in British television. The combination of a compelling narrative, strong performances, and a relevant social commentary has positioned The Cage as a must-watch thriller for audiences





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