Sheridan Smith Shines at Premiere of New Thriller 'The Cage' Amidst Emotional Reflections on True-Life Drama

Actress Sheridan Smith made a stunning appearance at the premiere of her new BBC One thriller, The Cage, in London. The event also highlighted her recent emotional interview about portraying Ann Ming in the ITV drama I Fought The Law, a series based on Ming's impactful campaign to change the Double Jeopardy Law and bring her daughter's killer to justice.

Sheridan Smith captivated attendees at the London premiere of her new BBC One thriller, The Cage , held at the Soho Hotel. The 44-year-old actress radiated confidence and style, opting for a chic white satin shirt dress that perfectly complemented her radiant demeanor on the red carpet. Her blonde hair was elegantly styled in a neat, waved up-do, and she accessorized with striking gold hoop earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, and a subtle gold hoop nose ring. Displaying her numerous hand tattoos, Smith added a touch of edgy glamour, and her silhouette was dramatically enhanced by a pair of towering black stilettos.

She graced the event alongside her co-stars, including Michael Socha, Barry Sloane from House of the Dragon, Geraldine James of Dope Girls, and the BAFTA-nominated writer Tony Schumacher. The five-part drama, filmed in Liverpool, centers on Leanne, played by Smith, and Matty, portrayed by Socha, who find themselves in a precarious situation as they both engage in robbing the casino safe where they are employed. Directed by Al Mackay, The Cage is scheduled to debut on BBC One on Sunday, April 26, at 9 pm.

This premiere follows closely on the heels of an emotional appearance by Sheridan Smith on ITV's This Morning, where she discussed her role portraying Ann Ming in the new ITV drama I Fought The Law. Smith was visibly moved during the interview with the inspirational mother whose persistent campaigning led to a change in the law, ultimately bringing her daughter Julie's murderer to justice. Ann Ming's arduous 15-year crusade was instrumental in amending the Double Jeopardy Law, which had previously prevented the retrial of her daughter's killer, who had initially been acquitted. Ann shared with hosts Rylan Clarke and Sian Welby that she couldn't envision anyone other than Sheridan embodying her story. She recounted visiting the set twice, unseen by Smith, and witnessing her portray a particularly poignant scene where the truth was revealed to Kevin. Ann described the experience as akin to watching herself, prompting an emotional response from Sheridan, who expressed her sole desire was to make Ann proud. Ann lauded Smith's ability to fully inhabit her characters, stating, 'She takes on a role and becomes that person,' and believed no other actress could have portrayed her with such depth. Ann was deeply involved in the dramatization of her life, serving as a consultant for the four-part series, which was written by Jamie Crichton and draws inspiration from Ann's book, For The Love Of Julie.

Ann initially harbored reservations when ITV first approached her about the series. She explained that she had a legal team supporting her throughout, and they were not convinced it was solely a one-person effort. However, upon learning that Sheridan Smith was being considered for the lead role, Ann was enthusiastic, having followed Smith's entire acting career and believing she was the perfect choice. Complementing the dramatization of Ann's true-life story, a documentary titled I Fought The Law: The Ann Ming Story will also be released, offering further insight into Ann's remarkable resilience. The tragic events began in 1989 when Ann's daughter, Julie, then 22, was murdered by William Dunlop, who strangled and sexually assaulted her before concealing her remains. Despite being acquitted twice in the 1990s, Dunlop was finally held accountable in 2006, a breakthrough achieved through Ann's unwavering dedication. Although Dunlop has since applied for parole, having been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years, his request was denied by the Secretary of State in March, a testament to the enduring impact of Ann's fight for justice





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