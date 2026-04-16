Sheridan Smith Stuns at The Cage Premiere Amid Emotional I Fought The Law Revelation

Actress Sheridan Smith debuted a radiant new look at the premiere of her BBC thriller The Cage, while also sharing an emotional connection to her role as Ann Ming in the ITV drama I Fought The Law, a story about a mother's tireless fight for justice.

Sheridan Smith graced the premiere of her new BBC thriller, The Cage , at London's Soho Hotel with a striking new look. The 44-year-old actress radiated confidence in a chic white satin shirt dress, commanding attention on the red carpet. Her blonde hair was styled in an elegant waved up-do, complemented by statement chunky gold hoop earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, and a subtle gold hoop nose ring. A true canvas of self-expression, Sheridan showcased her numerous hand tattoos, opting for daringly high black stilettos to elevate her silhouette.

She was joined by her co-stars, Michael Socha, Barry Sloane of House of the Dragon fame, Geraldine James from Dope Girls, and the BAFTA-nominated writer Tony Schumacher. The series, a five-part drama filmed in Liverpool, centers on Leanne, portrayed by Smith, and Matty, played by Socha, who find themselves entangled in a scheme to rob the casino where they both work. Directed by Al Mackay, The Cage is slated for release on BBC One on Sunday, April 26th, at 9 pm.

This premiere follows a highly emotional appearance by Sheridan on This Morning, where she spoke about her portrayal of Ann Ming in the ITV drama I Fought The Law. Ann Ming is an inspirational mother whose persistent advocacy led to a change in the law, finally bringing her daughter Julie's murderer to justice.

Sheridan, who played Ann in the series, was visibly moved as she interacted with Ann, who expressed her strong belief that Sheridan was the only actress capable of authentically telling her story. Ann recounted visiting the set and watching Sheridan, remarking, 'It was like watching me.' This heartfelt sentiment brought Sheridan to tears, who stated her sole desire was for Ann to be proud.

Ann lauded Sheridan's transformative talent, asserting that she becomes the character she embodies. Ann herself was deeply involved in the dramatisation, serving as a consultant for the four-part series, which is based on her book, For The Love Of Julie, and written by Jamie Crichton. Ann admitted initial reservations about the project, but after learning Sheridan was being considered, she felt assured that no one else could play her better.

The series will be accompanied by a documentary, I Fought The Law: The Ann Ming Story, delving further into Ann's remarkable journey. Ann's daughter, Julie, was tragically killed in 1989. Her murderer, William Dunlop, was acquitted twice before Ann’s unwavering dedication finally led to his conviction in 2006. Dunlop has since applied for parole, but his request was recently blocked by the Secretary of State.





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