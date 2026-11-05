Sheriff Finds Carmont Rail Derailment Caused by Drain Construction Failures

A fatal accident inquiry determined that the Carmont train derailment killing three people resulted from defective drain construction by Carillion and oversight by Network Rail.

Sheriff Lesley Johnson has determined that the deadly train derailment at Carmont near Stonehaven was preventable had the drainage system been constructed according to specifications. The inquiry found that construction firm Carillion failed to build the drain correctly, leading to debris washing onto the tracks during heavy rain on August 12, 2020. This critical infrastructure failure directly caused Train 1T08 to derail, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to six others.

Core Findings on Infrastructure Failure

The sheriff concluded that the derailment of Train 1T08 could have been avoided if Carillion had built the drain in accordance with the design provided for the project. The drain was constructed in two phases during 2011 and 2012 but deviated from the original design in several key respects. Specific issues included improper piping, the use of incorrect materials, and the addition of a bund or ridge that prevented the drainage system from functioning as intended during intense rainfall.

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Sheriff Johnson stated that the drain was unable to accommodate surface water flow during the severe weather event on August 12, 2020. Network Rail was also found to have failed in its duty to ensure the drain was built properly. The network operator did not receive as-built drawings from Carillion, which the construction firm failed to prepare for the finished work. This lack of documentation meant Network Rail could not verify that the construction met the required standards.

Stakeholder Responsibilities and Corporate Failures

The inquiry placed significant responsibility on Carillion for its poor construction practices and lack of documentation. Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018, but the errors committed during the construction period were central to the disaster. The company's failure to provide accurate records to Network Rail contributed to the inability to identify the defects before the train strike.

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Network Rail faced direct consequences for these safety lapses. A criminal prosecution led to the company being fined £6.7 million in 2023 after it admitted to health and safety failings. The corporation acknowledged that it failed to ensure the drainage work was in line with the drawings provided to them. This financial penalty reflects the severity of the oversight and the ultimate cost of the infrastructure negligence.

Union leaders and politicians have described the incident as a staggering level of governance and corporate failure. Kevin Lindsay, the Scottish organiser for the Aslef train drivers union, emphasized that the failings of Network Rail and Carillion must never happen again. The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union, Eddie Dempsey, supported recommendations to improve safety around drainage and weather forecasting.

Passengers, Crew, and the Timeline of Tragedy

The disaster claimed the lives of driver Brett McCullough, aged 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, aged 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, aged 62. All three suffered unsurvivable blunt force injuries during the crash. The other six passengers on board were injured but survived the incident. Sheriff Johnson paid tribute to the six individuals who survived, noting that their statements formed a crucially important part of the evidence in the inquiry.

Train 1T08 had departed from Aberdeen at 6:38 am en route to Glasgow. The train was halted for more than two hours near the crash site due to a landslip further down the line. At about 9:28 am, the train was authorized to return to Stonehaven and struck the washout from the drain at approximately 9:37 am. The collision caused the train to derail at around 73 mph, just below the normal speed for that section of the line.

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Aftermath and Future Safety Measures

The sheriff's 199-page determination concluded by expressing sincere condolences to the families and friends of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury. She did not make new recommendations, noting that the Rail Accident Investigation Branch had previously issued 20 recommendations. The vast majority of these measures have already been implemented by the railway industry.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie stated that the disaster has been one of the most interrogated accidents in modern history. He emphasized that the victims should have returned home and that their families were owed tangible change. Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland managing director, affirmed that the tragedy at Carmont remains a terrible day for the railway, with thoughts remaining with all those affected.