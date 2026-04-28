Sherwood Forest 'in Ruins' After Council Contractors Fell Protected Trees

Contractors mistakenly felled around 30 protected trees in Sherwood Forest, sparking outrage from local residents and a Forestry Commission investigation. The incident occurred during a council-led replanting initiative and has raised concerns about safety, ecological damage, and accountability.

Robin Hood 's Sherwood Forest is facing a significant setback after a series of errors led to the unauthorized felling of approximately 30 protected trees within the Intake Wood nature reserve.

Local residents have expressed outrage and dismay upon discovering the damage caused by contractors, Foxstone Forestry, who mistakenly cut down pine and oak trees despite their protected status. This status legally prohibits felling without explicit permission and the appropriate licensing, with potential fines reaching up to £20,000 per tree for violations, and unlimited fines for breaching felling licenses.

The incident occurred as part of a council-led initiative to replant native species within the woodland, which forms part of the historic Sherwood Forest – a site steeped in legend and home to a remarkable concentration of ancient trees. Newark and Sherwood District Council promptly paused all ongoing felling work once the extent of the error became apparent. An investigation has been launched by the Forestry Commission to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the unauthorized felling.

Foxstone Forestry has acknowledged the incident as accidental, stating there was no malicious intent. Residents have voiced concerns about the immediate safety hazards created by the felled trees left obstructing pathways, as well as the long-term ecological impact and loss of privacy for nearby homes. The destruction of these mature trees, some of which were not even slated for removal, represents a loss that residents believe will take decades to rectify. The impact extends beyond the immediate environmental damage.

Residents like John Flowers, who moved to the area specifically for the woodland's tranquility, and Alan Sands, who found solace in the woods during his battle with cancer, are deeply affected by the loss. Concerns have also been raised regarding the timing of the work, which took place during bird nesting season, potentially disrupting local wildlife.

The council, led by Councillor Paul Peacock, has pledged to fully cooperate with the Forestry Commission's investigation and to take all necessary steps to address the situation and provide updates to the community. The incident highlights the critical importance of accurate planning, careful execution, and adherence to regulations when undertaking forestry work, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas like Sherwood Forest.

The community is demanding accountability and a comprehensive plan for restoration, recognizing that the damage inflicted will have lasting consequences for the woodland and its users





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sherwood Forest Protected Trees Foxstone Forestry Newark And Sherwood District Council Forestry Commission Illegal Felling Environmental Damage Robin Hood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest: Summer move for Zian Flemming a no-brainer after Vitor Pereira’s tactical breakthroughThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Aston Villa sweating on injury to key midfielder ahead of huge Nottingham Forest semi-finalUnai Emery admits that he doesn't know if Amadou Onana will be fit to play at the City Ground on Thursday after the Belgian was missing from their defeat at Fulham

Read more »

Fire 'ruins' popular Milton Keynes LGBTQ+ nightclub with man arrested for arsonFirefighters tackled a blaze at the Pink Punters nightclub in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire in the early hours of this morning.

Read more »

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest could be forced to accept ‘inevitable’ exitThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Trump's Golden Dome gets $3.2BN of contractors and an AI sprinkle: Space Force awards 11 firms prototype deals to build orbital interceptors

Read more »

The taboo-breaking Sherwood café talking death over tea and cakeFrank chats about dying and all things death is coming to the area

Read more »