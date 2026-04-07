The Sherwood Palm Hotel in Torquay, branded 'Britain's worst,' is being investigated after a second fire in three days, prompting safety concerns and negative reviews. The incidents highlight broader issues in the hospitality industry, with investigations ongoing.

The Sherwood Palm Hotel in Torquay , once labeled 'Britain's worst seaside hotel,' is under scrutiny following a second fire within three days, raising serious concerns about its safety and management. Emergency services responded to the incident on Easter Sunday afternoon, deploying multiple fire engines, aerial ladders, and an incident commander to combat the blaze. This followed a previous fire on Friday, adding to a string of unfortunate events that have plagued the hotel in recent years.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area due to significant smoke, urging nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed to mitigate any potential health risks. The hotel's reputation has been significantly tarnished by numerous negative reviews from guests, citing issues such as unsanitary conditions, lack of maintenance, and an overall poor experience. This recent event further complicates its already precarious standing in the community, with investigations into the cause of the fires underway and the hotel currently listed as temporarily closed, adding to its woes and raising questions about its future. The hotel was previously damaged by another fire in March 2024 and was forced to close for three months in October 2025 due to anti-social behavior, as reported by The Express. The cumulative effect of these problems have solidified the hotel's negative image and have attracted unwanted attention.\The hotel's history is a testament to the challenges it has faced. Once a three-star establishment, the Sherwood Palm Hotel has been subject to a series of complaints and criticisms. Reviewers on platforms like Tripadvisor have painted a bleak picture of the hotel's condition, with many guests awarding it a single star. Complaints range from descriptions of rooms being 'filthy' to a lack of basic amenities like toiletries and fresh towels, along with issues like mold and poor views. These negative reviews and poor ratings have contributed to the hotel's notoriety as 'Britain's worst,' and the recent fires have only intensified scrutiny and concern. Guests shared their negative experiences from as early as August 2020 where one guest claimed that despite the lockdown, the place was filthy. Even though a few guests defended the hotel by claiming the rooms were ok, the majority of the reviews seem to imply that the hotel is unkempt and in disrepair. This paints a picture of a facility struggling to meet even the most basic standards of cleanliness and comfort, contributing to the broader narrative of decline and neglect.\The recent fires at the Sherwood Palm Hotel highlight the broader challenges facing the hospitality industry, as well as the need for comprehensive fire safety protocols and stringent property management. While the cause of the fires is still under investigation, the incidents have amplified concerns about the hotel's overall condition and its capacity to ensure the safety of its guests. The impact extends beyond immediate damage control, and it damages the local tourism industry and the broader perception of Torquay as a desirable travel destination. The hotel's plight mirrors similar issues faced by other establishments struggling to maintain standards and meet guest expectations. A case in point is the Himley Country Hotel in Dudley, which was the subject of a YouTube video titled 'Most Disgusting Hotel In Britain', revealing similar complaints of poor hygiene and an overall unpleasant atmosphere. The combination of structural problems, guest dissatisfaction, and potential safety hazards has created a complex situation that requires a thorough assessment and strategic interventions to restore the hotel's viability, reputation, and most importantly, the safety of its guests





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Sherwood Palm Hotel Torquay Fire Hotel Safety

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