Sherwood Palm Hotel in Torquay Investigated After Second Fire Amidst Worsening Reputation

A seaside hotel in Torquay, known as 'Britain's worst,' is being investigated after a second fire in days. The hotel's history of poor reviews and previous issues adds to the urgency of the investigation, highlighting wider concerns about hotel standards.

The Sherwood Palm Hotel in Torquay , once labeled 'Britain's worst,' is under investigation following a second fire within a short span of time. Emergency services responded to the scene on Easter Sunday, around 2 p.m., after a previous blaze occurred at the same location just a few days prior. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service reported this as the second incident in three days.

Initially, four fire engines and an aerial ladder were dispatched, but the severity of the fire necessitated the deployment of additional resources, including two more fire engines and a second aerial ladder, along with an incident commander. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area due to significant smoke affecting nearby streets. Devon and Cornwall Police urged residents, particularly those near the hotel, to close windows and doors to mitigate potential health risks. The hotel, known for its poor reputation, had already experienced a fire on Friday, April 3rd, prompting a response from five fire engines after receiving multiple calls from concerned individuals.\The hotel's history is marked by a series of issues and controversies. Previously a three-star establishment, The Sherwood Palm Hotel has faced numerous challenges in recent years. Local police described the venue as an 'anti-social behaviour magnet.' In October 2025, the hotel was forced to close for three months, as reported by The Express. The cause of the recent fires remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing. Currently, the hotel is listed as 'temporarily closed' on Google. The hotel has been the subject of extensive negative reviews on Tripadvisor, with many guests awarding it just one star out of five. Reviews frequently cite issues such as uncleanliness, lack of maintenance, and generally poor conditions. One reviewer described the hotel as 'filthy,' highlighting the lack of cleanliness and insufficient amenities. Another stated the hotel was 'not even fit for a human to stay in,' citing the absence of promised toiletries and a poor view overlooking garbage. Others shared similar negative experiences, including complaints about the hotel's state even after a lockdown period, prompting guests to check out early. While most reviews are overwhelmingly negative, one guest offered a slightly more positive perspective, mentioning a new bathroom and comfortable bed in a specific room, suggesting that with significant renovations, the hotel could be improved.\This incident highlights a wider trend of hotels facing challenges in maintaining quality and attracting guests. The case of the Sherwood Palm Hotel is not an isolated one. In a related event, a tourist, known as Adz Uncut on YouTube, documented his experience at The Himley Country Hotel in Dudley, which has been dubbed the UK's 'most disgusting hotel.' The hotel, with over 800 Google reviews, has an average rating of 2.7 stars out of five. Adz's video, titled 'Most Disgusting Hotel In Britain (I had to leave),' revealed a range of issues, including unpleasant odors, poor cleanliness, and a general lack of maintenance. His observations, such as the smell of 'sweat and fear' in the room and the sight of discarded items outside his window, further emphasize the poor conditions. These incidents suggest a need for increased scrutiny of hotel standards and practices, particularly in areas with a history of struggling tourism





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