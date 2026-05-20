Sheryl Crow Reveals Hellish Week After Split From Lance Armstrong

Sheryl Crow, who split from Lance Armstrong two years ago, has revealed a hellish week that included her breast cancer diagnosis and learning that Armstrong was seeing a 'really famous actress'. She also mentioned that she had three step-children and wanted to have kids with Armstrong.

Sheryl Crow endured a hellish week when she split from Lance Armstrong . The former couple ended their engagement of two years back in 2006, but now Crow has revealed she was dealt with two other life-changing blows the same week of their split.

Crow, 64, not only received her breast cancer diagnosis, but she also learned the pro cyclist, 54, was seeing a 'really famous actress'. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Armstrong for comment but did not immediately hear back.

'I was engaged. I had three beautiful step-children. I wanted to have kids with this person. We split.

In the same week that we split, I got diagnosed with breast cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress,' she said on Bobby Bones' The Bobbycast podcast.

'I really felt like, I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger,' she continued. Sheryl Crow has revealed she learned about her breast cancer diagnosis and that Lance Armstrong was seeing someone new the same week of their split; pictured 200





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Sheryl Crow Lance Armstrong Breast Cancer Split Diagnosis Famous Actress Bobby Bones' The Bobbycast Podcast

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