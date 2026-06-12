Shia LaBeouf Celebrates 40th Birthday with New Girlfriend in New Orleans Amid Legal and Personal Reflections

Shia LaBeouf spent his 40th birthday with new girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey in New Orleans, days after receiving a suspended sentence for a Mardi Gras brawl. The couple's affectionate outing follows his split from Mia Goth and recent legal resolution, while the actor also opened up about his marriage failure and family history in an interview.

Shia LaBeouf marked his 40th birthday in New Orleans with his new girlfriend, Nicole Mumphrey , following his recent legal troubles and split from Mia Goth .

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand, displaying affection as they explored the city, dined at a Mexican restaurant, and visited a cookie shop. LaBeouf's attire consisted of a pale pink patterned short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and Nike Cortez sneakers, while Mumphrey wore a white summer dress and brown flip-flops. This public appearance comes shortly after LaBeouf received a suspended sentence for his involvement in a Mardi Gras bar brawl in February.

He pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of battery and was sentenced to two years' probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training, and anger management classes. The incident escalated after a $100,000 bond was set due to allegations that he used a gay slur during the altercation, though his attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, emphasized that the investigation found no evidence of bias or prejudice, characterizing the event as a minor bar tussle.

LaBeouf expressed a desire to move forward, focusing on family, work, and creative projects. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on his split from Goth, stating he failed his marriage and relocated to New Orleans, where he has family roots. He also shared personal family history, noting his paternal grandmother was a lesbian who married a man as a 'beard' and changed the family surname spelling from LeBoeuf to distance herself from her disowning family.

Regarding comments on homosexuality, LaBeouf remarked, 'I'm good with gay. Be gay over there though. Don't be gay in my lap. ' He and Goth share a four-year-old daughter, Isabel





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Shia Labeouf Nicole Mumphrey Mardi Gras Brawl Suspended Sentence Mia Goth New Orleans Birthday Legal Issues Interview Family History

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