Shia LaBeouf Charged with Three Misdemeanor Counts of Simple Battery in New Orleans Bar Brawl Case

Shia LaBeouf, a 39-year-old actor, was arrested and released on bail for three misdemeanor counts of simple battery with a verbal slur. The case was not yet resolved when the story was posted. The case stemmed from a bar brawl in New Orleans three months earlier.

Shia LaBeouf, a 39-year-old actor, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple battery in connection with a New Orleans bar brawl that took place three months ago.

He was arrested on February 17, 2023, and released on bail after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery. However, he had to pay an additional $5,000 bond for his second charge. With specific conditions, he was allowed to fly to Rome and participate in his father's baptism. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office officially filed charges against him on Thursday.

In his first interview, Shia LaBeouf shared his fear of big, gay men and admitted to saying words not okay to say. He reiterated that he was wrong for what he did and expressed remorse for the situation. The eyewitnesses stated that he was aggressive and physically restrained by fellow customers at the bar





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Shia Labeouf New Orleans Bar Brawl Battery Simple Battery Verbal Slur

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