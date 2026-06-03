Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Battery Following Mardi Gras Bar Altercation

Actor Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of battery in New Orleans, receiving a suspended sentence and probation for his role in a February bar brawl during Mardi Gras. His attorney maintains the incident was not prejudice-motivated and that LaBeouf is committed to moving forward.

Shia LaBeouf, the 39-year-old actor known for his roles in the Transformers franchise, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of battery in New Orleans on Wednesday.

The guilty plea came after LaBeouf was arrested in February following a heated bar altercation during Mardi Gras. According to court records, Magistrate Judge Juana Lombard sentenced LaBeouf to a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation. LaBeouf's attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, released a statement downplaying the severity of the charges and emphasizing that the incident was not motivated by bias or prejudice.

She stated, 'This was nothing more than a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle,' and that LaBeouf was taking responsibility for his actions. LaBeouf, who was initially released on his own recognizance, is now looking to focus on his family, work, and new creative projects





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Shia Labeouf Battery Mardi Gras Bar Brawl Guilty Plea Probation Celebrity Arrest

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