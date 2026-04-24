Shia LaBeouf's New Orleans Spa Visit Marked by Disruptive Behavior and Girlfriend's Troubled Past

Shia LaBeouf's recent appearance at a New Orleans wellness spa has been marred by reports of disruptive behavior and revelations about his new girlfriend's past legal issues. The actor, known for his previous controversies, is reportedly disturbing the peace at the spa while displaying public affection, while his girlfriend faces a history of domestic abuse charges.

Shia LaBeouf, the actor known for his past controversies, was recently observed at the Spyre wellness spa in New Orleans , sparking reports of disruptive behavior.

Photos circulating show LaBeouf, 39, relaxing shirtless with his new girlfriend, Nicole Mumphrey, but witnesses allege his presence has disturbed the spa’s tranquil atmosphere with incessant loud phone calls and overt displays of affection. Reports detail instances of LaBeouf kissing Mumphrey’s thigh while she sunbathed, causing discomfort among other patrons.

This incident follows a series of public disturbances for LaBeouf, including arrests related to a Mardi Gras brawl in February and a caught-on-camera outburst in Rome where he aggressively told a woman to ‘f*** off’. Adding another layer to the story, details have emerged regarding Mumphrey’s own legal history. She was previously charged with ‘domestic abuse aggravated assault’ and ‘false imprisonment with a weapon’ in June 2021, following an incident with her then-boyfriend.

Court documents reveal she was released on a $2,000 bond and required to complete a domestic abuse intervention program. An insider has expressed concerns about the couple’s relationship, predicting it ‘is not going to end well. ’ LaBeouf’s recent behavior and Mumphrey’s past raise questions about the stability of their new romance and the potential for further incidents. The actor’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

LaBeouf’s recent troubles also include a candid and controversial interview with Andrew Callaghan following his New Orleans arrest. In the interview, he made startling admissions, including expressing fear of gay men and acknowledging the use of a homophobic slur. He claimed he felt ‘scared’ when approached by three gay men, stating, ‘Big gay people are scary to me. ’ He also took responsibility for his actions during the bar altercation, admitting he was ‘drunk’ and ‘not in his right mind.

’ The interview also touched upon his family history, revealing his paternal grandmother was a lesbian who used a ‘beard’ to conceal her sexuality, and the family’s decision to change the spelling of their last name. He briefly addressed the end of his marriage to Mia Goth, sharing that it wasn’t a new heartbreak. LaBeouf is currently required to attend rehab and undergo regular drug and alcohol testing as part of his legal obligations





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Shia Labeouf Nicole Mumphrey New Orleans Wellness Spa Controversy

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