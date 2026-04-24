Shia LaBeouf's New Orleans Spa Visit Marked by Disruptive Behavior and Girlfriend's Troubled Past

Shia LaBeouf's recent appearance at a New Orleans wellness spa has been marred by reports of disruptive behavior and the surfacing of legal issues in his new girlfriend's past. The actor, known for past controversies, continues to attract attention for his public actions.

Shia LaBeouf, the actor known for his past controversies, was recently observed at the Spyre wellness spa in New Orleans , sparking reports of disruptive behavior.

Photos circulating show LaBeouf, 39, shirtless and relaxing with his new girlfriend, Nicole Mumphrey, but witnesses claim their public displays of affection and the actor’s constant loud phone calls are disturbing the spa’s tranquil environment. This incident follows a series of public disturbances for LaBeouf, including arrests related to a Mardi Gras brawl in February and a caught-on-camera altercation in Rome where he was filmed yelling at a woman.

Adding another layer to the story, details have emerged regarding Mumphrey’s own legal history. She was previously charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault and false imprisonment with a weapon in 2021 following an incident with an ex-boyfriend. Court documents reveal she was released on bond and required to complete a domestic abuse intervention program. An insider has expressed concerns about the new relationship, predicting it 'is not going to end well.

' LaBeouf himself recently gave a controversial interview following his New Orleans arrest, making statements that drew criticism for potentially homophobic remarks, admitting he felt 'scared' around gay men and using language he later acknowledged was inappropriate. He took responsibility for his actions, stating he wasn't in his right mind due to intoxication. The February arrest stemmed from an altercation where LaBeouf allegedly struck multiple individuals after being asked to leave a business.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is now mandated to attend rehab and undergo regular drug and alcohol testing. LaBeouf explained his move to New Orleans was prompted by the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, citing deep family roots in the city. He also shared personal family history, revealing his paternal grandmother was a lesbian who used a 'beard' marriage and changed the family name to distance herself from her disapproving family.

The actor briefly touched upon the end of his marriage to Mia Goth, with whom he shares a four-year-old daughter, Isabel, describing the heartbreak as 'not new' and declining to elaborate further. The situation at the spa, coupled with the revelations about Mumphrey’s past and LaBeouf’s recent behavior, paints a picture of ongoing turbulence in the actor’s life





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Shia Labeouf Nicole Mumphrey New Orleans Wellness Spa Controversy

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Shia LaBeouf's New Orleans Spa Visit Marked by Disruptive Behavior and Girlfriend's Troubled PastShia LaBeouf's recent appearance at a New Orleans wellness spa has been marred by reports of disruptive behavior and revelations about his new girlfriend's past legal issues. The actor, known for his previous controversies, is reportedly disturbing the peace at the spa while displaying public affection, while his girlfriend faces a history of domestic abuse charges.

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