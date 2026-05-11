Shifnal Primary Schools Receive Windfall from Unused Community Pool Fund

After years of dormancy, a 30,000 pound fund intended for a community swimming pool in Shifnal is finally being utilized to provide essential swimming lessons for local schoolchildren.

For many years, a sum of 30,000 pounds sat dormant in a bank account, representing the hopes and contributions of the residents of Shifnal in Shropshire.

This money had been meticulously gathered through community efforts with the singular goal of constructing a local swimming pool. However, due to various unforeseen obstacles, the facility was never realized, leaving the funds locked away under strict legal limitations that dictated how the money could be utilized. For a long period, these resources remained untapped, creating a point of frustration for many who had donated.

Recently, after a prolonged period of negotiations involving trustees, Barclays Bank, and the Charity Commission, a breakthrough was achieved. The funds have now been officially released to benefit the youth of the town, specifically split equally between St Andrew's Primary School and Shifnal Primary School. This resolution marks the end of a long bureaucratic struggle to ensure that the generosity of past donors does not go to waste. The process of unlocking the funds was far from simple.

Kevin Turley, one of the trustees, spent more than a year navigating the intricacies of the original trust documents. The wording of these documents was particularly restrictive, making it difficult to pivot the purpose of the fund from building a physical structure to providing services. The legal framework surrounding dormant charities can be incredibly rigid, often requiring high-level intervention to change the intended use of assets.

In this instance, the Revitalising Trusts programme, managed by the Charity Commission, played a pivotal role. This initiative is specifically designed to help trustees identify appropriate recipients for remaining funds when a charity can no longer fulfill its primary objective. By working closely with the commission, Turley was able to close the pool fund account and transfer the total balance to the two local schools.

Turley expressed his sincere gratitude to the commission for their guidance, acknowledging that without their expert assistance, the money might have remained inaccessible for several more years. The impact of this financial injection on the local educational landscape is expected to be significant. Amanda Skidmore, the head teacher at St Andrew's Primary School, has expressed immense delight over the contribution.

She highlighted that swimming lessons are not merely an extracurricular activity but are vital for teaching life-saving water safety and essential swimming skills to children. To put this into practice immediately, St Andrew's has explored the option of hiring temporary swimming pools. By installing a pool covered by a marquee, the school can provide on-site lessons, eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming travel to distant facilities.

This approach has already proven successful, with 105 children receiving lessons just before the Easter holidays. Such initiatives ensure that children from all backgrounds have access to critical safety training, reducing the risk of drowning and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle from a young age. The news has been met with relief by local residents who had long advocated for the money to be put to good use.

Kerrie Hadfield, a resident who pushed for the funds to be utilized, described the journey as a long struggle but expressed satisfaction that the donations from years ago are finally benefiting the children of Shifnal. While there is joy in the current outcome, there is also a lingering sense of disappointment regarding the original failure to build the community pool.

Trustee Kevin Turley admitted that he still feels a sense of loss over the missed opportunity to provide the town with a permanent swimming facility. However, he finds solace in the fact that the spirit of the original appeal—helping people learn to swim—is being honored.

The final step in this process will be the official closure of the fundraising trust, bringing a definitive end to a chapter of community ambition that, while not resulting in a building, has ultimately provided a lasting benefit to the next generation





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Shifnal Swimming Lessons Charity Commission Community Funding Primary Education

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