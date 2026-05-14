Ship Seized by Unauthorized Personnel, Heading Towards Iran

The British military reported that a ship anchored off the east coast of the UAE was seized by unauthorized personnel and is heading towards Iranian territorial waters. The UKMTO is investigating the incident without naming the ship.

A ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iran ian territorial waters, the British military said Thursday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center received reports that the vessel was taken by unauthorized personnel while anchored 38 nautical miles northeast of the UAE port of Fujairah, near the Strait of Hormuz. The UKMTO did not name the ship and is investigating. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the seizure. Fujairah is an important oil export terminal and the UAE's main port outside of the Persian Gulf.

It has been repeatedly attacked during the war with Iran. Iran has seized a number of ships since the war began. Its navy last week seized an oil tanker identified as the Ocean Koi, saying it was attempting to disrupt oil exports and Iranian interests, according to the official IRNA news agency. The US sanctioned the Ocean Koi in February, saying it has been part of a 'shadow fleet' that has been transporting Iranian oil.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman have been targeted by Iran. Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday Tehran had the right to respond after accusing Kuwait of attacking an Iranian boat and arresting four of its citizens in the Gulf. The US president is meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a superpower summit in Beijing, where they will discuss the Iran war amongst other issues such as trade and Taiwan.

Lebanon and Israel are to hold new peace talks in Washington starting Thursday, as their latest ceasefire nears its end. On the eve of the negotiations, Lebanon's health ministry said that 22 people, including eight children, were killed as Israel intensified airstrikes





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United Arab Emirates British Military UK Maritime Trade Operations Center Strait Of Hormuz Iran Ocean Koi Gulf Of Oman Kuwait Iranian Boat Lebanon Israel US President China Beijing Iran War Trade Taiwan

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